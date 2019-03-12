Jeremy Pruitt has lambasted his defense before.

He did it multiple times last spring, including after the first full day in pads.

So after the third spring practice of 2019 it was no surprise to hear Tennessee’s head coach back at it again Monday, only adding some spice to his criticism this year by saying, “the offense kicked the defense’s tail about as bad I’ve seen in a padded practice.”

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

Monday’s presser was fairly typical, as Pruitt, who has coached many of the best college defenses in the last five years, bemoaned a lack of attitude from a unit he holds to serious standards. He didn’t call anybody out by name but was frustrated by a lack of takeaways and physicality.

Conversely, the second-year head coach was complimentary of the offense, noting the unit was productive on third down, didn’t commit many penalties and executed on a consistent basis. He never named a single player or unit that performed well either.

Again, typical.

But on the final question of the presser, I asked Pruitt what he’d seen from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano through three spring practices.

He started his answer by saying, “(JG) has more experience than the other guys” before quickly shifting his comments away from Guarantano and toward the inexperience of freshmen JT Shrout and Brian Maurer.

Again, fairly typical. By now, Pruitt is quite savvy at disarming questions and answering whatever it is he actually wants to say at that moment.

But then suddenly, Tennessee’s head coach pivoted back to Guarantano and proceeded to deliver the most effusive praise he’s given the fourth-year quarterback since he took over as head coach.

"I think the game has really slowed down for Jarrett. He’s played a lot of ball. He’s taken a lot of hits. I think we all understand that really doesn’t bother him. I think he’s got a pretty good understanding for what we’re trying to do. He knows how to prepare. I think it’s been really positive. That’s how the quarterback position should be."



For many coaches, to call the above comments effusive would probably be hyperbolic. Not Pruitt.



This was night and day compared to how he’s spoken about Guarantano in the past.

I even looked around after the press conference ended and made sure I heard what I thought Pruitt said, rhetorically asking aloud, “I think that’s the nicest things he’s ever said about JG.”

Several colleagues nodded in agreement.