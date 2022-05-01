No. 1 Tennessee wins rubber match to take series from Auburn

Tennessee won the series opener on Friday night 17-4 thanks to 15 combined runs in the seventh and eighth inning. Auburn then responded on Saturday night with four runs in the top of the ninth inning to win 8-6 and even the series at a game apiece.

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) squares off with No. 19 Auburn (31-13, 11-8 SEC) in a rubber match in the series finale.

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon to win the series against No. 19 Auburn:

Rounding 1st — Ben Joyce steps up

Sunday afternoon presented Ben Joyce with the opportunity to pitch in his first real high-leverage situation of the season. Joyce took the opportunity and ran with it.

The hard-throwing righty relieved Drew Beam with no outs in the sixth inning and inherited runners on first and second in a tie ball game. Joyce’s second pitch of the day resulted in a double play and his fourth resulted in a ground ball to short stop to get out of the inning and preserve the lead.

Joyce proceeded to pitch four scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. On 53 pitches, he allowed one hit, didn’t give up a walk and struck out six as he threw 37 strikes.

The Knoxville native dazzled his fastball once again. Joyce threw at least 28 pitches 103 mph, 15 pitches at least 104 mph and three pitches at least 105 mph. Of 33 fastballs he threw, 28 of them were at least 103 mph.

Rounding 2nd — Beck plays hero

Tennessee took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Drew Gilbert hit a sac fly and Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run home run. But the Vols wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning when Jordan Beck stepped to the plate.

After Luc Lipcius hit a one-out single, Beck battled back from an 0-2 count to hit a two-run home run that proved to be the difference in the game.

The Hazel Green, Alabama native finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs against one of his two prominent home-state schools.

Rounding 3rd — Beam battles

Drew Beam started for the Vols and looked terrific to start the game. Beam put together three consecutive 1-2-3 innings to start the game and didn’t allow an Auburn baserunner until a one-out single in the fourth inning.

The true freshman went on to allowed three earned runs on six hits over 5.0 innings of work. Beam walked two and struck out four on 78 pitches.

Headed for Home — 40 wins

Sunday’s win was win No. 40 on the season for Tennessee.

The Vols have reached the 40-win mark in just 44 games, tying the 2000 South Carolina team for the fewest games played to hit the 40-win mark by an SEC team since the league expanded in 1992.

Tennessee’s series win marked the 12th consecutive series it has won, dating back to last season. It’s their first series win over Auburn since 2011.