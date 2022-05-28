No. 1 Tennessee faces Kentucky in SEC Tournament semifinal
HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (51-7) takes on Kentucky (33-25) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday night.
The winner between tonight's game advances to the SEC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday.
First pitch: 9:50 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: Click here
Live stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Starting Pitchers
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.73 ERA, .84 ERA) made his 14th start and 15th appearance of the season.
Beam's season stats entering the game: 69.1 IP, 45 H, 22 R, 21 ER, 13 BB, 54 K, .184 opponent batting average
Kentucky's starting pitcher: Sophomore LHP Magdiel Cotto (3-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.81 ERA) made his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season.
Cotto's season stats entering the game: 29.1 IP, 35 H, 26 R, 20 ER, 18 BB, 34 K, .297 opponent batting average
Key Plays
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Thursday, May 26
SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)
Friday, May 27
SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU (2) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (5)
Saturday, May 28
SEC Tournament – 12-seed Kentucky vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- 9:55 p.m. ET