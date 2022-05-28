 VolQuest - No. 1 Tennessee faces Kentucky in SEC Tournament semifinal
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-28 20:51:26 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 1 Tennessee faces Kentucky in SEC Tournament semifinal

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (51-7) takes on Kentucky (33-25) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday night.

The winner between tonight's game advances to the SEC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday.

First pitch: 9:50 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-1, 2.73 ERA, .84 ERA) made his 14th start and 15th appearance of the season.

Beam's season stats entering the game: 69.1 IP, 45 H, 22 R, 21 ER, 13 BB, 54 K, .184 opponent batting average

Kentucky's starting pitcher: Sophomore LHP Magdiel Cotto (3-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.81 ERA) made his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season.

Cotto's season stats entering the game: 29.1 IP, 35 H, 26 R, 20 ER, 18 BB, 34 K, .297 opponent batting average

Key Plays

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Thursday, May 26

SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)

Friday, May 27

SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU (2) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (5)

Saturday, May 28

SEC Tournament – 12-seed Kentucky vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- 9:55 p.m. ET

