No. 1 Tennessee faces Kentucky in SEC Tournament semifinal

HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (51-7) takes on Kentucky (33-25) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday night.

The winner between tonight's game advances to the SEC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday.

First pitch: 9:50 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup