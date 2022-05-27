No. 1 Tennessee faces No. 21 LSU in third round of SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (50-7) takes on No. 21 LSU (38-18) in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.
The top-seeded Vols defeated 8-seed Vanderbilt 10-2 on Thursday night to remain in the winner's bracket. 4-seed LSU defeated 12-seed Kentucky 11-6 in the following game to advance to face Tennessee.
First pitch: 11:10 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: Click here
Live stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Starting Pitchers
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (8-0, 2.30 ERA) made his 12th start and 14th appearance of the season.
Dollander's season stats entering the game: 62.2 IP, 35 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 90 K, ..158 opponent batting average
LSU's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Ty Floyd (5-3, 3.12 ERA) made his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season.
Floyd's season stats entering the game: 49.0 IP, 31 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 20 BB, 58 K, .180 opponent batting average
Key Plays
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Thursday, May 26
SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)
Friday, May 27
SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- 11:10 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 28
SEC Tournament – TBD vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- TBD