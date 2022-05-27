No. 1 Tennessee faces No. 21 LSU in third round of SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (50-7) takes on No. 21 LSU (38-18) in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

The top-seeded Vols defeated 8-seed Vanderbilt 10-2 on Thursday night to remain in the winner's bracket. 4-seed LSU defeated 12-seed Kentucky 11-6 in the following game to advance to face Tennessee.

First pitch: 11:10 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup