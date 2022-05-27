 VolQuest - No. 1 Tennessee faces No. 21 LSU in third round of SEC Tournament
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-27 21:43:19 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 1 Tennessee faces No. 21 LSU in third round of SEC Tournament

Tennessee prior to Thursday night's win over Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee prior to Thursday night's win over Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament. (Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics)
Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

HOOVER, Ala. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (50-7) takes on No. 21 LSU (38-18) in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

The top-seeded Vols defeated 8-seed Vanderbilt 10-2 on Thursday night to remain in the winner's bracket. 4-seed LSU defeated 12-seed Kentucky 11-6 in the following game to advance to face Tennessee.

First pitch: 11:10 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (8-0, 2.30 ERA) made his 12th start and 14th appearance of the season.

Dollander's season stats entering the game: 62.2 IP, 35 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 90 K, ..158 opponent batting average

LSU's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Ty Floyd (5-3, 3.12 ERA) made his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season.

Floyd's season stats entering the game: 49.0 IP, 31 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 20 BB, 58 K, .180 opponent batting average

Key Plays

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Thursday, May 26

SEC Tournament – 8-seed Vanderbilt (1) vs. 1-seed Tennessee (10)

Friday, May 27

SEC Tournament – 4-seed LSU vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- 11:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 28

SEC Tournament – TBD vs. 1-seed Tennessee -- TBD

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}