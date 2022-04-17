No. 1 Tennessee clinches series win over No. 24 Alabama

The Crimson Tide won on Friday night 6-3 before the Vols then won on Saturday night 9-2.

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (32-3, 13-1 SEC) and No. 24 Alabama (23-13, 8-6) battle it out with the series on the line in the finale.

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s 11-3 win on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series win over No. 24 Alabama:

Rounding 1st — Beam shines again

Vols freshman Drew Beam shined once again on Sunday. Though he gave up three runs on four hits, all of which were solo home runs, Beam struck out a career-high 10 hitters as he improved to 8-0 on the season.

Beam completed 6.2 innings of work and didn’t allow a walk. All five of Beam’s SEC outings have been quality outings, which is when a starter lasts at least six innings and doesn’t allow more than three earned runs.

Rounding 2nd — Lipscomb and Ortega

Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb and second baseman Jorel Ortega led the way offensively for the Vols on Sunday. The two combined for three home runs and nine RBIs on 7-for-10 hitting at the plate.

Lipscomb hit two home runs in the finale. The junior hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and then a three-run homer an inning later. Lipscomb finished 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored.

With the Vols just up by two in the fourth, Ortega hit a three-run homer to dead-center to put the Vols up 7-2. He would finish the game 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Rounding 3rd — Two-out damage

10 of Tennessee’s 15 runs in the game came with two outs. Before UT’s four-run eighth inning, 10 of Tennessee’s 11 runs had been with two outs.

Vols shortstop Cortland Lawson got things going with two outs in the second inning, when he hit a ground-rule double to plate two. Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega then hit back-to-back infield singles to score two and give the Vols an early 4-1 lead.

Both Ortega’s fourth-inning homer and Lipscomb’s sixth-inning homer came with two outs. As a team, the Vols hit .538 with two outs on the day. They hit .588 with runners on, .556 with runners in scoring position and .667 in 21 advancement opportunities.

Headed for Home — Series win despite no Vitello

Tennessee secured a series win with Sunday’s victory.

It was the Vols’ fifth SEC series win of the season, but the first in which it had to do so after losing the opener. The Vols lost 6-3 on Friday night and bounced back with a 9-2 win on Saturday to even up the series.

Tony Vitello missed most of the series. After a first inning ejection on Saturday, Vitello was suspended for Sunday’s affair, as was pitching coach Frank Anderson who was also ejected in the first inning of game two.

Vitello won’t return until next Sunday’s game at Florida following the completion of his four-game suspension. Anderson was only suspended for the series finale against Alabama and will return on Tuesday against Bellarmine at 6:30 p.m. ET.