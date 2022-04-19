No. 1 Tennessee hosts Bellarmine in midweek contest

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (33-3) hosts Bellarmine (7-28) in this week's midweek game

Key Plays

B-1st: Bellarmine 0, Tennessee 0

Jorel Ortega reached on an error by the Bellarmine shortstop and Jordan Beck walked to put two runners on with one out, but the Vols were unable to take advantage as Luc Lipcius flew out to left and Trey Lipscomb grounded out to first.

B-4th: Bellarmine 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Despite Tennessee not having a hit through four innings, the Vols took a 1-0 lead in the fourth as a result of a Bellarmine walk, hit by pitch and error.