No. 1 Tennessee hosts Bellarmine in midweek contest

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (42-6) hosts Bellarmine (11-35) for a second time this season.

Key Plays

T-1st: Bellarmine 1 (+1), Tennessee 0

Bellarmine left fielder Matt Higgins hit his 20th home run of the season on the second pitch of the game to give Bellarmine an early 1-0 lead.

B-1st: Bellarmine 1, Tennessee 2 (+2)

After Seth Stephenson walked to lead off the bottom half and advanced to third on a Luc Lipcius single, Jordan Beck scored Stephenson to tie the game at 1-1 on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Lipcius was then able to advance to second on an errant pick off throw, which put him in scoring position. With two outs, Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI double to score Lipcius and give the Vols a 2-1 lead.