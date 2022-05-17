No. 1 Tennessee hosts Belmont in final midweek game

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (45-7, 22-5 SEC) hosts Belmont (35-17, 16-5 OVC) in the final midweek game of the year.

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore LHP Zander Sechrist (4-0, 1.62 ERA) made his 11th start of the season and his 15th appearance.

Sechrist's season stats entering the game: 39.0 IP, 23 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 41 K, .173 opponent batting average

Belmont's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Jordan Zuger (2-1, 3.03 ERA) made his 11th start and 11th appearance of the season.

Zuger's season stats entering the game: 32.2 IP, 34 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 14 BB, 19 K, .270 opponent batting average

Key Plays

T-1st: Belmont 0, Tennessee 0

Belmont third baseman Guy Lipscomb doubled with two outs and stole third immediately. Zander Sechrist was able to bounce back with a pop up to Luc Lipcius in foul territory to end the inning and strand the runner.

B-1st: Belmont 0, Tennessee 4 (+4)

Tennessee scored four runs on two hits in the bottom of the first.

After Seth Stephenson walked to lead off the inning, Luc Lipcius hit an RBI single to right field to get the Vols on the board. After Jordan Beck to put a pair of runners on with no outs, Drew Gilbert crushed a three-run home run into the Tennessee bullpen to make it a 4-0 ball game.

Trey Lipscomb walked after Gilbert's sixth home run of the season, but Jorel Ortega flew out to right field, Blake Burke struck out and Cortland Lawson grounded out to shortstop to end the inning and strand Lipscomb.

B-2nd: Belmont 0, Tennessee 9 (+5)

Tennessee scored five runs on four hits in the second inning.

With one out, Seth Stephenson and Luc Lipcius hit back-to-back home runs to make it 6-0 ball game. Stephenson's third home run of the season traveled to left field, while Lipcius' 14th home run soared over the scoreboard in right field.

Jordan Beck then walked and Drew Gilbert was hit by a pitch to set up Trey Lipscomb for a two-run double. Jorel Ortega then hit an RBI double to make it a 9-0 game.

B-3rd: Belmont 0, Tennessee 10 (+1)

Seth Stephenson hit hit second home run of the game in the third to put the Vols up double-digits. It was his fourth home run of the game and traveled 401 feet.

B-4th: Belmont 0, Tennessee 12 (+2)

After Drew Gilbert led off the inning with a walk, Jorel Ortega hit a two-run home run to extend Tennessee's lead to 12-0.

Ortega's 12th homer of the season was 107.7 mph off the bat and travelled 433 feet.