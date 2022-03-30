 VolQuest - No. 1 Tennessee hosts Western Carolina
baseball

No. 1 Tennessee hosts Western Carolina

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols go for a midweek win over Western Carolina.

First pitch: 5:30 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Key Plays

T-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 0

Despite giving up a one-out single, Zander Sechrist came back with a strikeout and a ground ball to get out of the top of the first inning.

B-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Christian Moore took the first pitch of the bottom half and sent it over the left-centerfield fence for a 443 foot solo home run.

After Seth Stephenson hit a double, Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0.

B-3rd: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 6 (+3)

The Vols scored three runs in the third on a Cortland Lawson sac fly and a Western Carolina error that scored two with the bases loaded.

B-5th: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 8 (+2)

Tennessee added two runs in the fifth on a two-run triple from Christian Moore.

T-6th: Western Carolina 1 (+1), Tennessee 8

Blade Tidwell made his 2022 debut after dealing with a shoulder injury to begin the year. Tidwell was greeted with a triple and a double to put Western Carolina on the board, but then bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get to two outs.

Tidwell then got a pup up to center to end the inning.


Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (+4)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (+1)

NCBWA: No. 1 (+3)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (+4)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (+4)

Baseball America: No. 1 (+6)

This Week's Schedule

Wednesday, March 30

Midweek game – Western Carolina vs. No. 1 Tennessee

Friday, April 1

Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 2

Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 3

Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 2:30 p.m. ET

