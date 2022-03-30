No. 1 Tennessee hosts Western Carolina
KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols go for a midweek win over Western Carolina.
First pitch: 5:30 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Key Plays
T-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 0
Despite giving up a one-out single, Zander Sechrist came back with a strikeout and a ground ball to get out of the top of the first inning.
B-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)
Christian Moore took the first pitch of the bottom half and sent it over the left-centerfield fence for a 443 foot solo home run.
After Seth Stephenson hit a double, Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0.
B-3rd: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 6 (+3)
The Vols scored three runs in the third on a Cortland Lawson sac fly and a Western Carolina error that scored two with the bases loaded.
B-5th: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 8 (+2)
Tennessee added two runs in the fifth on a two-run triple from Christian Moore.
T-6th: Western Carolina 1 (+1), Tennessee 8
Blade Tidwell made his 2022 debut after dealing with a shoulder injury to begin the year. Tidwell was greeted with a triple and a double to put Western Carolina on the board, but then bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get to two outs.
Tidwell then got a pup up to center to end the inning.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (+4)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (+1)
NCBWA: No. 1 (+3)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (+4)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (+4)
Baseball America: No. 1 (+6)
This Week's Schedule
Wednesday, March 30
Midweek game – Western Carolina vs. No. 1 Tennessee
Friday, April 1
Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 2
Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 3
Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt -- 2:30 p.m. ET