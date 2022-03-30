No. 1 Tennessee hosts Western Carolina

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols go for a midweek win over Western Carolina.

Key Plays

T-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 0

Despite giving up a one-out single, Zander Sechrist came back with a strikeout and a ground ball to get out of the top of the first inning.

B-1st: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Christian Moore took the first pitch of the bottom half and sent it over the left-centerfield fence for a 443 foot solo home run.

After Seth Stephenson hit a double, Drew Gilbert hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0.

B-3rd: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 6 (+3)

The Vols scored three runs in the third on a Cortland Lawson sac fly and a Western Carolina error that scored two with the bases loaded.

B-5th: Western Carolina 0, Tennessee 8 (+2)

Tennessee added two runs in the fifth on a two-run triple from Christian Moore.

T-6th: Western Carolina 1 (+1), Tennessee 8

Blade Tidwell made his 2022 debut after dealing with a shoulder injury to begin the year. Tidwell was greeted with a triple and a double to put Western Carolina on the board, but then bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get to two outs.

Tidwell then got a pup up to center to end the inning.



