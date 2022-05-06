 VolQuest - No. 1 Tennessee looks to even series with Kentucky
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-06 18:59:10 -0500') }} baseball

No. 1 Tennessee looks to even series with Kentucky

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

LEXINGTON — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (41-5, 19-3 SEC) takes on Kentucky (25-20, 8-14 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.

The Vols look to even up the series after losing the opener 3-2 in the 13th inning on Thursday night. Tennessee is debuting new black jerseys as it looks to avoid its first series loss of the season

First pitch: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (1-0, 1.93 ERA) made his fifth start of the season for the Vols. Season stats: 14.0 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 23 K, .189 opponent batting average

Kentucky's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Austin Strickland (2-2, 7.53 ERA) made his first start of the season for the Cats. Season stats: 14.1 IP in 13 appearances, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 20 K, .316 opponent batting average

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, May 3

Midweek Game – Alabama A&M (1) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (14)

Thursday, May 5

Game 1 (F/13) – No. 1 Tennessee (2) @ Kentucky (3)

Friday, May 6

Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 7

Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 2 p.m. ET

