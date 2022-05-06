No. 1 Tennessee looks to even series with Kentucky
LEXINGTON — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (41-5, 19-3 SEC) takes on Kentucky (25-20, 8-14 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series.
The Vols look to even up the series after losing the opener 3-2 in the 13th inning on Thursday night. Tennessee is debuting new black jerseys as it looks to avoid its first series loss of the season
First pitch: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Starting Lineup
Key Plays
Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (1-0, 1.93 ERA) made his fifth start of the season for the Vols. Season stats: 14.0 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 23 K, .189 opponent batting average
Kentucky's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Austin Strickland (2-2, 7.53 ERA) made his first start of the season for the Cats. Season stats: 14.1 IP in 13 appearances, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 20 K, .316 opponent batting average
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, May 3
Midweek Game – Alabama A&M (1) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (14)
Thursday, May 5
Game 1 (F/13) – No. 1 Tennessee (2) @ Kentucky (3)
Friday, May 6
Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 7
Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Kentucky — 2 p.m. ET