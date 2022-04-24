No. 1 Tennessee looks to sweep Florida in The Swamp

GAINESVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (36-3, 16-1 SEC) looks to sweep Florida (23-16, 6-11 SEC) in The Swamp for the first time since 2001.

Key Plays

Florida's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Brandon Neely (1-0, 4.30 ERA) starts for the Gators. Neely is making his third start and 14th appearance.

Season stats: 25 H, 14 ER, 7 BB, 31 K, .221 opponent batting average in 29.1 innings.

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Freshman RHP Drew Beam (8-0, 1.50 ERA) starts for the Vols. Making his 10th start and appearance.

Season stats: 23 H, 9 ER, 6 BB, 46 K, .127 opponent batting average in 54.0 innings.

B-1st: Tennessee 0, Florida 2 (+2)

The Gators struck first in the finale, scoring two runs in the first after loading the bases. Drew Beam plunked Florida catcher BT Riopelle to bring in a run before first baseman Kendrick Calilao pushed a run across on a sac fly to center.

B-2nd: Tennessee 0, Florida 2

Drew Beam allowed a one-out single to Derec Fabian, but bounced back a pair of fly balls to Drew Gilbert in center to get out of the inning.

T-3rd: Tennessee 0, Florida 2

Christian Moore worked a one-out walk to become Tennessee's first baserunner. After Moore advanced to second on a balk, Cortland Lawson struck out for the second out.

Christian Scott was then plunked to put runners on first and second for Jorel Ortega, who struck out to end the inning.

B-3rd: Tennessee 0, Florida 2

Florida hit an infield single with one out in the third and advanced to second on a throwing error by Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb. Beam handled it well, getting a ground ball and a fly ball to get out of the inning.

B-4th: Tennessee 0, Florida 3 (+1)

The Gators added to their lead in the fourth when designated hitter Jac Caglianone hit a solo home run to dead center. It was Caglianone's first home run of the season in only his third career at-bat.

B-5th: Tennessee 0, Florida 3

Jud Fabian walked to lead off the fifth and signal the end of Drew Beam's day.

Will Mabrey relieved Beam and proceeded to get a pair of ground balls and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

Beam's final line: 4.0 IP, 3 BB, 3 ER, 4 H, K, 64 pitches (43 strikes)

B-6th: Tennessee 1, Florida 4 (+1)

Josh Rivera laid down a bunt hit with one out in the sixth and was able to advance all the way to third on the plate as a result of a throwing error from Vols third baseman Trey Lipscomb. A batter later, Jac Caglianone hit a sac fly to center to make it 4-1.

T-7th: Tennessee 1 (+1), Florida 4

Tennessee's first hit of the game came with one out in the seventh when Drew Gilbert smokes a triple off of the wall in right. Trey Lipscomb then hit an RBI groundout to score Gilbert and the Vols' first run of the game.

B-7th: Tennessee 1, Florida 4

Florida's Sterlin Thompson singled with two outs to end Will Mabrey's day. Mark McLaughlin relieved Mabrey and got a fly ball to right field to end the inning.

Mabrey's final line: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 38 pitches (27 strikes)