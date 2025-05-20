Tennessee basketball's Zakai Zeigler seeks fifth year in lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by Zakai Zeigler against the NCAA seeks a fifth-year of eligibility by the Tennessee guard.

Volquest was the first to report.

Zeigler, who graduated earlier this week, is currently out of eligibility after a four-year career with the Vols' basketball program, but his lawsuit amid a pending ruling that could grant a blanketed fifth-year of eligibility, could potentially bring him back to Knoxville for one more season.

There is currently no timetable on that ruling.

Zeigler is represented by the Knoxville-based Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC.

"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," the firm said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can being preparing for next season."

Zeigler, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive years, has been a key part of one of the most successful stretches in program history. He helped lead Tennessee to Elite Eight for just second and third time ever in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025.

The 5-foot-9 Zeigler averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 as a senior this past season, ending his career as the Vols' single-season assist leader with 227, topping Rodney Woods' record that was held for 50 years.

Zeigler set the all-time record at Tennessee with 747 over four years, a mark that ranks third in the SEC. He broke the record in the Vols' NCAA Tournament First Round game against Wofford in March. Johnny Darden previously held the record.

Zeigler averaged 11.3 points, 5.4 assists and shot better than 33% from the perimeter. If his lawsuit is successful, his return would bolster Tennessee's roster for the 2025-26 season.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a U.S. District Court, claims that Zeigler could earn up to $4 million in NIL if he were to return next season, stating that the fifth year is the most "lucrative" for a player. That number was based on an analysis done by Spyre Sports Program, a local sports and media agency.

"Zakai Zeigler is an accomplished student and athlete who diligently completed his undergraduate degree in four years, all while excelling in his chosen sports of basketball," the court filing states. "Now, he seeks to compete in the fifth year of his five-year eligibility window while pursuing a graduate degree. But he finds himself arbitrarily barred from doing so by an NCAA rule that limits athletes to participating in only four seasons of intercollegiate competition within a five-year window.

"As a result, he cannot compete or earn NIL compensation during his fifth year--the most lucrative year of the eligibility window for the vast majority of athletes."

The filing adds that Zeigler faces "imminent and irreparable injury" if the court's do not intervene.

The Vols have one scholarship currently available. Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie was added earlier this offseason to fill the void left by Zeigler at point guard. Tennessee lost guards Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey, who each exhausted their eligibility.