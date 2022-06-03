No. 1 Tennessee beats Alabama State in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee is without starting catcher Evan Russell for unknown reasons. Tony Vitello will update his status following the game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (53-7) opens up its run in the NCAA Tournament against Alabama State (34-23).

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.54 ERA) made his eighth start of the season and his 12th appearance.

Tidwell's season stats entering the game: 28.1 IP, 21 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 11 BB, 41 K, .202 opponent batting average

Alabama State's starting pitcher: Senior RHP Breon Pooler (10-2, 3.19 ERA) made his 15th start of the season and his 17th appearance.

Pooler's season stats entering the game: 84.2 IP, 71 H, 34 R, 30 ER, 43 BB, 85 K, .225 opponent batting average

Scoring Plays

B-2nd: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

After Trey Lipscomb singled through the right side to lead off the inning, Jorel Ortega hit an RBI double to left center that scored Lipscomb all the way from first to put the Vols on the board first.

B-4th: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Jorel Ortega hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend Tennessee's lead to 2-0.

B-5th: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Seth Stephenson and Luc Lipcius singled back-to-back to lead off the fifth. Jordan Beck then hit a sac fly to score Stephenson from third, who had advanced to third on Lipcius' single.

B-6th: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 8 (+5)

Tennessee scored five runs in the sixth inning on four hits.

Charlie Taylor laid down a squeeze bunt, Luc Lipcius hit an RBI single, Jordan Beck hit a two-run home run and Drew Gilbert hit a solo home. Beck and Gilbert's homers were back-to-back.

B-7th: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 9 (+1)

Freshman Blake Burke hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to extend Tennessee's lead to 9-0. It was Burke's 13th homer of the season.

B-8th: Alabama State 0, Tennessee 10 (+1)

Jordan Beck hit his second home run of the game in the eighth inning, a solo home run to right field.

Final Box Score