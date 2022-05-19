No. 1 Tennessee opens series at Mississippi State

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. ET

STARKVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (46-7, 23-5 SEC) faces Mississippi State (26-27, 9-18 OVC) in the opener of the final weekend of the regular season.

Starting Pitchers

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (7-0, 2.54 ERA) made his 11th start of the season and his 13th appearance.

Dollander's season stats entering the game: 56.2 IP, 35 H, 17 R, 16 ER, 8 BB, 84 K, .172 opponent batting average

Mississippi State's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Brandon Smith (3-4, 4.99 ERA) made his eighth start and 18th appearance of the season.

Smith's season stats entering the game: 61.1 IP, 65 H, 37 R, 34 ER, 17 BB, 57 K, .270 opponent batting average

Scoring Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 3 (+3), Mississippi State 0

Tennessee wasted little time jumping on Mississippi State, hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs courtesy of Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck and Jorel Ortega.

It was Lipcius' 15th home run of the season, Beck's 14th homer and Gilbert's seventh.

T-3rd: Tennessee 8 (+5), Mississippi State 0

The Vols scored five runs on six hits in the top of the third inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

After a Drew Gilbert sac fly and a Jorel Ortega RBI double, Blake Burke smoked a three-run homer.