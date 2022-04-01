No. 1 Tennessee beats No. 9 Vanderbilt in opener

NASHVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the top-ranked Vols take on No. 9 Vanderbilt in the series opener.

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s series-opening win over No. 9 Vanderbilt on Friday night:

Rounding 1st — Home run that wasn’t

Jordan Beck hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning — until he didn’t.

Beck was ruled out due to a bat that was deemed illegal. Vanderbilt catcher Dominic Keegan immediately picked up Beck’s bat and handed it to the umpire for inspection.

According to the SEC, “there was a sticker on the bat in question, but it was not an appropriate sticker on the bat. It was a sticker from a midweek game. Therefor the bat was deemed legal.”

"It has been part of what has been going around during the course of the week in terms of the SEC and us talking about it,” Vandy head coach Tim Corbin said in an interview during the game. “It has been out there. It just made sense to do that.”

Tony Vitello said the sticker fell off during batting practice.

Rounding 2nd — Chase Burns yet again

Chase Burns improved to 6-0 on the night behind 5.1 innings of work. Burns allowed two runs on five hits, while allowing just one walk. He struck out seven on on 88 pitches, 58 of which were strikes.

Rounding 3rd — Bullpen steps up

The bullpen came in and finished it off for Burns. Will Mabrey, Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell combined to finish the final 3.2 innings of the game. They didn’t allow a run or a walk, and gave up just one hit. The trio struck out four.

Headed for Home — Lights were too bright

Vanderbilt ran into issues because of the lights in the top of the fifth inning. The Commodores installed new LED lights in time for this weekend’s series and they lost two balls in the new lights as a result.

Vanderbilt left fielder Javier Vaz lost track of the ball on a routine fly ball that allowed Jordan Beck to drive in two runs on a double. Right fielder Spencer Jones then lost a routine fly ball in the lights that resulted in an RBI triple for Trey Lipscomb.

The misfortunes led to four runs in the fifth for the Vols. It proved to be the difference.