No. 1 Tennessee vs. Illinois: Game information, lineups, notes

Rick Barnes would likely disagree, but Tennessee hasn’t shown any glaring weaknesses in its first nine games of the season.

The Vols are unbeaten and the No. 1 team in college basketball. They’ve won every one of those games by double digits, including two-straight against power conference teams.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On Saturday, they will face their biggest non-conference test yet.

Tennessee (9-0) will play in just its second true road game against Illinois (7-2) at State Farm Center in Champaign in the second installment of a home-and-home series between the two teams.

The Vols won the first matchup, 86-79 in Knoxville in December 2023.

Tennessee is coming off a convincing win against Miami in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. The week before that, the Vols routed Syracuse in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Their resume also includes blowout wins over Louisville, Virginia and Baylor.

The Fighting Illini are a fringe top 25 team currently. They have received votes in the latest AP poll and are off to a 1-1 start in Big Ten play after beating No. 20 Wisconsin in their most recent outing. Illinois' two losses were to No. 8 Alabama and Northwestern on the road.

The Vols are a slight road favorite, favored by 1.5 points and KenPom projects them to win, 74-71.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.