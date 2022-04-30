No. 1 Vols drop game two to No. 19 Auburn

Tennessee won the series opener on Friday night 17-4 thanks to 15 combined runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

KNOXVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (39-3, 18-1 SEC) looks to take the series from No. 19 Auburn (30-13, 11-8 SEC) in this weekend's series opener.

Key Plays

Tennessee's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell (1-0, 1.59 ERA) starts for the Vols. Tidwell is making his third start of the season and his first SEC start at home.

Tidwell's season stats: 11.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 20 K, .205 opponent BA

Auburn's starting pitcher: Junior RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.24 ERA) starts for the Tigers. Bright is making his 11th start of the season.

Bright's season stats: 51.0 IP, 46 H, 28 R, 24 ER, 23 BB, 55 K, .241 opponent BA

B-1st: Auburn 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee struck first when Drew Gilbert smoked an RBI single up the middle to score Jordan Beck from second. Beck had just doubled to left.

T-2nd: Auburn 0, Tennessee 1

Blade Tidwell worked out of trouble after he put runners on first and second with one out due to a walk and infield single. Tidwell got a line drive to left field for the second out, but walked the next batter to load the bases.

With two outs and the bases juiced, Tidwell got Auburn second baseman Cole Foster to pop up to second and the inning.

T-3rd: Auburn 1 (+1), Tennessee 1

Blade Tidwell ran into trouble in the third and allowed Auburn to score its first run of the game. After a pair of walks, Tidwell threw a wild pitch that allowed the Tigers to push a run across and make it a one-run game.

B-3rd: Auburn 1, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Cortland Lawson singled to lead off the bottom of the third. After Auburn starter Trace Bright couldn't field Seth Stephenson's bunt, Jordan Beck hit an RBI groundout to score Lawson and push the lead back to two.

B-4th: Auburn 1, Tennessee 2

Evan Russell singled up the middle with two outs in the fourth, but Blake Burke grounded out to short to strand him.

T-5th: Auburn 4 (+3), Tennessee 2

Tigers third baseman Blake Rambusch led off the fifth with a walk and was able to advance to third when Luc Lipcius was unable to catch a Camden Sewell pick off move. Rambusch then scored on an RBI single from Kason Howell to tie the game.



Auburn star first baseman Sonny DiChiara then stepped to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead.

B-6th: Auburn 4, Tennessee 4 (+2)

The Vols scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game at four. After Jordan Beck walked, Trey Lipscomb singled and Evan Russell walked to load the bases, Beck and Lipscomb were able to score on wild pitches.

T-7th: Auburn 4, Tennessee 4

Tennessee elected to intentionally walk Sonny DiChiara and the move paid off when Camden Sewell then got Bobby Pierce to fly out to left to end the inning.

B-7th: Auburn 4, Tennessee 5 (+1)

Cortland Lawson walked and Seth Stephenson singled to lead off the seventh and put the Vols in position to take the lead. After Jorel Ortega popped up to right for the first out, Jordan Beck grounded out to short on a fielder's choice for the second out. It did allow Lawson to move to third.

With two outs, Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single to right field to give the Vols a 5-4 lead.