No. 1 Vols look to win series over Florida
GAINESVILLE — Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as No. 1 Tennessee (35-3, 15-1 SEC) takes on Florida (23-15, 6-10 SEC) in game two of this weekend's three-game series..
After winning game one 8-2 on Friday night behind a seven-run second inning, the Vols are looking to win the series.
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Key Plays
Florida's starting pitcher: Sophomore RHP Brandon Sproat (4-3, 4.91 ERA) starts on the bump for the Gators. Making his 10th start and 11th appearance. 48 H, 24 ER, 18 BB, 45 K, .279 opponent batting average in 44.0 innings.
Tennessee's starting pitcher: RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.70 ERA) starts for the Vols on the bump. Making his third start/sixth appearance. 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 15 K, .250 opponent batting average in 6.2 innings.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)
NCBWA: No. 1 (-)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)
Baseball America: No. 1 (-)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, April 19
Midweek Game – Bellarmine (3) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (9)
Friday, April 22
Game 1 – No. 1 Tennessee (8) @ Florida (2)
Saturday, April 23
Game 2 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Florida -- 6:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 24
Game 3 – No. 1 Tennessee @ Florida -- 1 p.m. ET