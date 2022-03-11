No. 10 Tennessee hosts Rhode Island in Game 1 of doubleheader

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Key Plays:

B-1st: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and only pushed one run across on a sacrifice fly from Luc Lipcius.

B-2nd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 3 (+2)

After Blake Burke was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Logan Steenstra hit a two-run home run to extend Tennessee's lead to 3-0.

T-3rd: Rhode Island 2 (+2), Tennessee 3

Rhode Island gets on the board with a pair of runs as a result of a pair of self-inflicted wounds from the Vols. With runners on first and second, Chase Burns got a ground ball to first and after Luc Lipcius got the runner out at second, Burns dropped the return throw to first to prevent the double play and allow the runner on second to come around to score.

Then, with runners on the corners and two outs, Evan Russell dropped a 3-1 pitch right down the middle that resulted in a pass ball and the Rhode Island runner to score from third to make it a one-run game.

B-3rd: Rhode Island 2, Tennessee 8 (+5)

Tennessee scored five runs in the third to open things up. Evan Russell hit an RBI double, Blake Burke hit an RBI double, Logan Steenstra hit an RBI single and Jared Dickey hit a two-run homer to cap off the inning.