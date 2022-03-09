No. 10 Tennessee hosts second midweek game with James Madison

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Key Plays:

T-1st: James Madison 0, Tennessee 0

James Madison's Trevon Dabney worked a leadoff walk and Jake Fitzgibbons got out of the inning with three fly balls.

B-1st: James Madison 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee catcher Jared Dickey hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead.

T-2nd: James Madison 0, Tennessee 1

James Madison worked another leadoff walk, but Jake Fitzgibbons struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning.

B-2nd: James Madison 0, Tennessee 1

After Blake Burke hit a one-out double into right, Christian Scott flew out to center and Cortland Lawson struck out to end the inning.

T-4th: James Madison 2 (+2), Tennessee 1

James Madison took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Jake Fitzgibbons walked the first two batters of the inning and Ben Joyce walked the first batter he saw in relief. With the bases loaded, the Dukes plated two as the Vols unsuccessfully turned a double play. Trey Lipscomb's throw into second was high and cause Jorel Ortega to be rolled up on by the baserunner, which allowed an additional run to score.

B-4th: James Madison 2, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Tennessee immediately responded to the shaky top of the fourth. On the first pitch of the bottom half of the inning, Trey Lipscomb hit his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at two.

B-6th: James Madison 2, Tennessee 5 (+3)

The Vols took a 3-2 lead on an RBI double from Evan Russell before Christian Moore hit a two-run homer to give them a three-run lead.

B-7th: James Madison 2, Tennessee 8 (+3)

Tennessee hit three home runs in the seventh inning to break the game open. Jared Dickey and Logan Steenstra opened the inning with back-to-back homers before Luc Lipcius hit the third homer of the inning.

Dickey's homer was his second of the game.

B-8th: James Madison 2, Tennessee 10 (+2)

Christian Scott doubled to lead off the inning and then stole third to set up Cortland Lawson for a two-run homer. Lawson's home run was Tennessee's seventh of the game to tie a program record for most home runs in a game.