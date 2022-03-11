No. 10 Vols aim for double-header sweep over the Rams in game two
First pitch: 6:15 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineups
Key Plays:
B2nd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)
Tennessee jumps on the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI double laced off the bat of Evan Russell that lined off the right-center field all. Trey Lipscomb came around to score.
B3rd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 2 (+1)
Jared Dickey led off the frame with a single and came around to score on a Christian Moore triple. The bloop found grass just past the outstretched glove of the centerfield in the gap in left-center field.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 8
Midweek game – James Madison (8) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (9) -- F(10)
Wednesday, March 9
Midweek game – James Madison (2) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (10)
Friday, March 11
Game 1 – Rhode Island (4) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (17)
Game 2 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee -- 6:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 13
Game 3 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee -- 12 or 1 p.m. ET