 VolQuest - No. 10 Vols aim for double-header sweep over the Rams in game two
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 16:49:34 -0600') }} football Edit

No. 10 Vols aim for double-header sweep over the Rams in game two

Eric Cain • VolQuest
Staff
@_Cainer
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our Game Thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee plays host to Rhode Island in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.


First pitch: 6:15 p.m. ET

Watch: WatchESPN

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here



Starting Lineups

Key Plays:

B2nd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee jumps on the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI double laced off the bat of Evan Russell that lined off the right-center field all. Trey Lipscomb came around to score.

B3rd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Jared Dickey led off the frame with a single and came around to score on a Christian Moore triple. The bloop found grass just past the outstretched glove of the centerfield in the gap in left-center field.



This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, March 8

Midweek game – James Madison (8) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (9) -- F(10)

Wednesday, March 9

Midweek game – James Madison (2) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (10)

Friday, March 11

Game 1 – Rhode Island (4) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (17)

Game 2 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee -- 6:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 13

Game 3 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee -- 12 or 1 p.m. ET

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}