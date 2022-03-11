No. 10 Vols aim for double-header sweep over the Rams in game two

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our Game Thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee plays host to Rhode Island in game two of Friday’s doubleheader.

Key Plays:

B2nd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee jumps on the scoreboard first thanks to an RBI double laced off the bat of Evan Russell that lined off the right-center field all. Trey Lipscomb came around to score.

B3rd: Rhode Island 0, Tennessee 2 (+1)

Jared Dickey led off the frame with a single and came around to score on a Christian Moore triple. The bloop found grass just past the outstretched glove of the centerfield in the gap in left-center field.







