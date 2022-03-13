 VolQuest - No. 10 Vols seek Sunday Sweep over Rhode Island
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-13 11:40:36 -0500') }} football Edit

No. 10 Vols seek Sunday Sweep over Rhode Island

Eric Cain • VolQuest
Staff
@_Cainer
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Watch

Listen

Live Stats


Starting Lineups

Key Plays:

T1st: Rhode Island 1 (+1), Tennessee 0

Eric Genther drove in the first run of the ball game on a ground out to third. Leadoff man Addison Kopack scored following a single, stolen base and passed ball. Rhode Island stranded another base runner at second to end the frame.

B1st: Rhode Island 1, Tennessee 4 (+4)

Tennessee responded well as the first five men reach base. Vols plate four in the frame as Lipscomb doubled in two, Ortega singled in one and Lipscius brought one in via a sacrifice fly.

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, March 8

Midweek game – James Madison (8) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (9) -- F(10)

Wednesday, March 9

Midweek game – James Madison (2) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (10)

Friday, March 11

Game 1 – Rhode Island (4) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (17)

Game 2 – Rhode Island (3) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (8)

Sunday, March 13

Game 3 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee – 12:45 p.m. ET

