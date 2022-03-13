No. 10 Vols seek Sunday Sweep over Rhode Island

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee plays host to Rhode Island in game three of the series Sunday afternoon.

Key Plays:

T1st: Rhode Island 1 (+1), Tennessee 0

Eric Genther drove in the first run of the ball game on a ground out to third. Leadoff man Addison Kopack scored following a single, stolen base and passed ball. Rhode Island stranded another base runner at second to end the frame.

B1st: Rhode Island 1, Tennessee 4 (+4)

Tennessee responded well as the first five men reach base. Vols plate four in the frame as Lipscomb doubled in two, Ortega singled in one and Lipscius brought one in via a sacrifice fly.

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, March 8

Midweek game – James Madison (8) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (9) -- F(10)

Wednesday, March 9

Midweek game – James Madison (2) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (10)

Friday, March 11

Game 1 – Rhode Island (4) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (17)

Game 2 – Rhode Island (3) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (8)

Sunday, March 13

Game 3 – Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Tennessee – 12:45 p.m. ET