Indiana had an answer nearly every time Tennessee inched closer.

For the No. 11 Lady Vols, momentum was short-lived against the No. 12 Hoosiers on Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee managed to trim down double-digit deficits in the second half but couldn't put together a run to put themselves in the lead as Indiana went in front with less than five minutes left in the first quarter and never trailed again in a 79-67 final.

The loss dropped the Lady Vols to 1-2 overall and was their second defeat at the hands of a ranked Big Ten team after losing their season opener at then-No. 14 Ohio State last week.

"I think this was exactly what I expected from Indiana," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. "I felt like they would come out and be physical and be tough, play hard, be disciplined. … They punched us in the mouth. I would like to have seen a better response on our end but we didn't see it. I think the biggest area of growth for us is just our overall toughness. We've got to figure some things out in terms of how we're going to get there.

"We'll get better because we have to. … Can't keep doing what you're doing or you're going to get the same result."

Tennessee was paced in scoring by guard Rickea Jackson with 17 points, while Jasmine Powell tallied 16 and Tamari Key scored 14.

For Indiana, Sara Scalia and Mackenzi Holmes led the Hoosiers (3-0) with 16 points each. Grace Berger had 13 points.

Powell and Berger matched scores early before both teams found somewhat of a rhythm. Tennessee took its first lead on a Jackson layup that made it 10-9 late in the first quarter, but a scoring drought that lasted more than four minutes allowed the Hoosiers to rattle off an 11-0 run to take a 16-10 advantage that was never relinquished — despite some pushes from the Lady Vols.

Part of Tennessee's inability to answer back in the first half were its struggles on the glass.

At one point, Indiana had outrebounded the Lady Vols 15-5.

"In the first half, we felt like they out-toughed us on the offensive glass," Powell said. "I tried to tell our team, you know, we need to box out and that you don't only need to go to your man but push them back as well with the box-out."

Indiana went up 45-29 less than two minutes into the second half before Tennessee clawed back with three-straight scoring possessions from Jackson and Powell.

The Hoosiers continued to stay ahead, even when the Lady Vols made their closest run at the lead in the third.

Jasmine Franklin drew an and-1 and followed through on the ensuing free throw to trim the deficit to 61-57, but after a Brooklynn Miles steal, Tennessee was called for an offensive foul to take away a potential scoring opportunity. Then, Berger and Chloe Moore-McNeil answered with back-to-back scores to up the score to 65-57.

"I think it was our transition defense (that prevented Tennessee from continuing its run)," Powell said. "I think, offensively, we took a couple of quick shots and we weren't able to get back and I think it hurt us quite a bit. I think that we kind of broke down defensively."

From that point, Tennessee was outscored 14-11 as Indiana pulled away in the fourth.

As team, Tennessee shot less than 40% from both 3-point range and the field and turned the ball over 15 times. The Lady Vols gained some ground in the rebound battle in the second half but ultimately lost out, 35-33.

They were also beaten in points in the paint, 30-20, and second chance points, 17-10.

"(Being outrebounded) is not anything new," Harper said. "I've been saying this all fall. We look different on the boards and we're not doing anything differently. We're still practicing that, but right now it's a mentality. It's an attitude, it's a mindset. Right now, we're not disciplined enough on the defensive end to get box outs. (Indiana) hit four 3-pointers off of offensive boards in the first half. … That's putting yourself in a hole."

Tennessee next travels to the Bahamas to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle for Atlantis, starting with a game against Rutgers on Nov. 19.

That gives the Lady Vols three days to try and correct the repeated errors that have plagued them in the first three games of the season before they face a tournament field that includes No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Louisville, UCLA and Gonzaga.

"The only place where things are going to get corrected are on the court in practice," Harper said. "We practice tomorrow. I'm really excited about that opportunity. … I think that's where things you get things corrected. I'm excited about that.

“Two practices and an off day before we travel. That should be good."