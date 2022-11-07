Tennessee responded to a sluggish ending to the first half with a complete rout in the second in its season opener against Tennessee Tech.

The No. 11 Vols came out firing early and often out of the half to down the Golden Eagles, 75-43, at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday – hitting more than 40% of their shots from deep in the final 20 minutes.

Tennessee (1-0) was paced on offense by Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key, who led the team with 17 points – including four 3-pointers. He was followed by Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi with 12 and nine points, respectively.

On the defensive end, the Vols held Tennessee Tech (0-1) to 32.5% shooting from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range. Tennessee forced 22 turnovers and snagged 21 rebounds.

Among the defensive highlights in the first half was freshman Julian Phillips going high and blocking a Daniel Ramsey shot that electrified a solid home-opening crowd in Knoxville.

Tennessee jumped out to 12-1 lead in the first 12 minutes of the first half, but then went cold shooting. In one stretch just before halftime, the Vols missed seven 3-pointers before Vescovi rattled one in to extend the lead to 25-16.

Whatever issues Tennessee had connecting from beyond the arc were corrected at halftime.

Key opened the scoring for the Vols in the second half with a three on the fast break that opened the way for a barrage of points from Zeigler, Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmai Mashack to put Tennessee on track for a dominating close.

In the paint, the Vols totaled 20 points and picked up 16 offensive rebounds.

Tennessee next turns its attention to a neutral site matchup with Colorado at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sunday. The Vols beat the Buffalos, 69-54, in Boulder last season.

Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

