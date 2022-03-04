 VolQuest - No. 17 Tennessee clashes with No. 1 Texas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-04 20:16:26 -0600') }} baseball Edit

No. 17 Tennessee clashes with No. 1 Texas

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

No. 17 Tennessee (8-0) begins the weekend against No. 1 Texas (9-0)

First pitch: 9:35 p.m. ET

Watch: MLB Network, MLB App, Houston Astros' social media feed

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup:

Tonight's game began an hour and a half after it was supposed to because the game before — LSU and Oklahoma — lasted 11 innings.

Key Plays:

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, February 22

Midweek game – ETSU (1) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (4)

Friday, March 4 — Shriners Childrens

Game 1 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 17 Tennessee

Saturday, March 5 — Shriners Childrens

Game 2 – Baylor vs. No. 17 Tennessee -- 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 6 — Shriners Childrens

Game 3 – Oklahoma vs. No. 17 Tennessee -- 12 p.m. ET


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}