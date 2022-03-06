 VolQuest - No. 17 Tennessee takes on Oklahoma in Houston finale
baseball

No. 17 Tennessee takes on Oklahoma in Houston finale

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

First pitch: 12 p.m. ET

Watch: MLB Network, MLB App, Houston Astros' social media feed

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup:

Key Plays:

T-1st: Tennessee 1 (+1), Oklahoma 0

Vols right fielder Jordan Beck hit a towering solo home run off the foul pole in left field to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead.

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, February 22

Midweek game – ETSU (1) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (4)

Friday, March 4 — Shriners Childrens

Game 1 – No. 17 Tennessee (2) vs. No. 1 Texas (7)

Saturday, March 5 — Shriners Childrens

Game 2 – Baylor (5) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (10)

Sunday, March 6 — Shriners Childrens

Game 3 – No. 17 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma -- 12 p.m. ET

