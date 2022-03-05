No. 17 Vols look to bounce back against Baylor

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's trip to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Baylor 4 (+4), Tennessee 0

Baylor struck for four runs in the top of the first to take a 4-0 lead. It all started with a hit by pitch and a walk with no outs. The Bears then hit an RBI single, a two-run double and a sac fly off of Tennessee starter Chase Dollander.

B-1st: Baylor 4, Tennessee 4 (+4)

Tennessee immediately responded with four runs of its own to tie the game at four. After Jared Dickey led off the inning with a double, Jorel Ortega hit an RBI double to get the Vols on the board.

Jordan Beck then single to put runners on the corners to set Drew Gilbert up for an RBI single and Trey Lipscomb for a sacrifice fly to deep center.

B-2nd: Baylor 4, Tennessee 5 (+1)

Tennessee took the lead in the second. After Cortland Lawson drew a one-out walk, Jared Dickey hit a double down the right field and Baylor's throw from right fielder went into the dugout allowing Lawson to score and give the Vols a 5-4 lead.

B-3rd: Baylor 4, Tennessee 9 (+4)

Tennessee tallied four runs in the third to take a commanding 9-4 lead. After Drew Gilbert singled and Luc Lipcius walked to start the inning, Evan Russell hit a two-run double. Left fielder Christian Scott then hit an opposite field two-run homer.

T-4th: Baylor 4, Tennessee 9

LHP Kirby Connell (0-0, 0.00 ER) took over on the mound for Chase Dollander to start the fourth and with Tennessee leading 9-4.

Dollander's final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HBP