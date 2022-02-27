No. 18 Tennessee goes for sweep of Iona

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

B-1st: Iona 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee struck for two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a Jordan Beck RBI groundout and a ground-rule Drew Gilbert RBI double.

B-2nd: Iona 0, Tennessee 7 (+5)

Tennessee scored five runs in the second inning courtesy of a pair of two-run homers from Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck. Luc Lipcius hit an RBI double in between the pair of homers.

B-3rd: Iona 0, Tennessee 11 (+4)

The Vols scored four more runs in the third. Evan Russell hit a solo home run, Luc Lipcius hit a sac fly and Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run double.