No. 18 Tennessee goes for sweep of Iona
First pitch: 1 p.m. ET
Stream: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup:
Key Plays:
B-1st: Iona 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)
Tennessee struck for two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a Jordan Beck RBI groundout and a ground-rule Drew Gilbert RBI double.
B-2nd: Iona 0, Tennessee 7 (+5)
Tennessee scored five runs in the second inning courtesy of a pair of two-run homers from Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck. Luc Lipcius hit an RBI double in between the pair of homers.
B-3rd: Iona 0, Tennessee 11 (+4)
The Vols scored four more runs in the third. Evan Russell hit a solo home run, Luc Lipcius hit a sac fly and Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run double.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, February 22
Midweek game – Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee -- GAME SUSPENDED
Wednesday, February 23
Midweek game – UNC Asheville (1) vs. Tennessee (16)
Friday, February 25
Game 1 – Iona (1) vs. Tennessee (27)
Saturday, February 26
Game 2 – Iona (0) Tennessee (29)
Sunday, February 27
Game 3 – Iona vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET