 VolQuest - No. 18 Tennessee goes for sweep of Iona
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-27 12:23:53 -0600') }} baseball Edit

No. 18 Tennessee goes for sweep of Iona

Ben McKee • VolQuest
Staff Writer

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

First pitch: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: SEC Network+

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Starting Lineup:

Key Plays:

B-1st: Iona 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee struck for two runs in the bottom of the first courtesy of a Jordan Beck RBI groundout and a ground-rule Drew Gilbert RBI double.

B-2nd: Iona 0, Tennessee 7 (+5)

Tennessee scored five runs in the second inning courtesy of a pair of two-run homers from Cortland Lawson and Jordan Beck. Luc Lipcius hit an RBI double in between the pair of homers.

B-3rd: Iona 0, Tennessee 11 (+4)

The Vols scored four more runs in the third. Evan Russell hit a solo home run, Luc Lipcius hit a sac fly and Trey Lipscomb hit a two-run double.

This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, February 22

Midweek game – Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee -- GAME SUSPENDED

Wednesday, February 23

Midweek game – UNC Asheville (1) vs. Tennessee (16)

Friday, February 25

Game 1 – Iona (1) vs. Tennessee (27)

Saturday, February 26

Game 2 – Iona (0) Tennessee (29)

Sunday, February 27

Game 3 – Iona vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}