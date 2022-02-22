No. 18 Vols host in-state foe Tennessee Tech in first midweek game of year

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Tennessee 0, Tennessee Tech 3 (+3)

Hollis Fanning making his first career start, gives up a one-out double and one-out single that leads to an early three-run home run from Tech first baseman Golston Gillespie.

B-1st: Tennessee 3 (+3), Tennessee Tech 3 (+3)

Jordan Beck hit a two-out single before a two-out walk from Drew Gilbert to put runners on first and second for Trey Lipscomb, who hit an RBI single back up the middle to score Beck and gets the Vols on the board.

Jorel Ortega then tied the game at 3-3 with a two-out triple to center to score Gilbert from second, and Lipscomb from first, respectively.

T-2nd: Tennessee 3, Tennessee Tech 3

After two quick outs, Hollis Fanning gave up a double which sparked Tony Vitello to go to the bullpen. Vitello elected to go to Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Smith who came in and picked up a strikeout to strand the runner on second.

Hollis Fanning's final line: 1.2 IP, 3 ER, HR, 4 H, BB, 3 K, 35 pitches, 23 strikes