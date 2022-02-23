No. 18 Vols host UNC Asheville in midweek game
First pitch: 4:30 p.m. ET
Stream: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup:
Key Plays:
T-1st: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 0
Making his first career start, Tennessee sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist gave up a one-out walk, but came back with back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side to get out of the inning.
B-1st: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)
Vols right fielder Jordan Beck hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first. Beck's solo shot was a missile out to left field.
Drew Gilbert followed up Beck with a two-out triple into the right field corner, but Trey Lipscomb grounded out to third to strand Gilbert.
B-2nd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 5 (+4)
Tennessee scored four runs in the second inning to extend its lead to 5-0.
Luc Lipcius hit a double, stole third and then scored on a ball that rolled into the dugout before Logan Chambers hit a sac fly to make it 3-0. Freshman Christian Moore then hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0.
T-3rd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 5
The third inning was the final of sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist's first career start. He struck out seven in three scoreless innings of work and all seven strikeouts were in a row. Sechrist gave up one walk, but didn't allow a hit on 47 pitches.
B-3rd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 7 (+2)
Luc Lipcius and Trey Lipscomb got in on the home run derby in the third inning, hitting back-to-back solo shots to extend the lead to 7-0.
T-4th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 7
Freshman lefty Wyatt Evans was impressive in his debut. Relieving Zander Sechrist on the mound, Evans pitched up a scoreless fourth and only gave up one hit. He threw 12 strikes on 17 pitches.
B-4th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 11 (+4)
Tennessee scored four runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 11-0.
Jordan Beck hit a sac fly deep to right field, Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single through the right side, Trey Lipscomb hit a deep sac fly to left and Logan Steenstra hit an RBI double down the left field line.
T-5th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 11
Hard-throwing Ben Joyce relieved Wyatt Evans on the mound and dazzled. The righty touched 103 mph four times in the inning as he didn't give up a run despite give giving up a two-out double.
Joyce also touched 101 and 102 on the gun several times, and also broke out a filthy slider and unfair changeup.
B-5th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 12 (+1)
Tennessee extended the lead to 12-0 in the fifth with a bases loaded walk from outfielder Christian Scott.
T-6th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 12
Freshman lefty Gavin Brasosky entered in relief to start the sixth and after loading the bases on two walks and a single, recorded a strikeout to strand the bases loaded.
B-7th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 16 (+4)
Ethan Payne doubled, Hunter Ensley walked and Jared Dickey hit a single to load the bases with no outs. Christian Scott then stepped to the plate and hit into an RBI groundout in Payne from third to make it 13-0.
With runners on the corners and one out, Seth Stephenson then hit a three-run home run to left field to extend the lead to 16-0.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, February 22
Midweek game – Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee -- GAME SUSPENDED
Wednesday, February 23
Midweek game – UNC Asheville vs. Tennessee -- 4:30 p.m. ET
Friday, February 25
Game 1 – Iona vs. Tennessee -- 4:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, February 26
Game 2 – Iona vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, February 27
Game 3 – Iona vs. Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET