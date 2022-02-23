No. 18 Vols host UNC Asheville in midweek game

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation. First pitch: 4:30 p.m. ET Stream: SEC Network+ Listen: Click here Live Stats: Click here Starting Lineup:

Key Plays: T-1st: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 0 Making his first career start, Tennessee sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist gave up a one-out walk, but came back with back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side to get out of the inning. B-1st: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 1 (+1) Vols right fielder Jordan Beck hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first. Beck's solo shot was a missile out to left field. Drew Gilbert followed up Beck with a two-out triple into the right field corner, but Trey Lipscomb grounded out to third to strand Gilbert.

B-2nd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 5 (+4) Tennessee scored four runs in the second inning to extend its lead to 5-0. Luc Lipcius hit a double, stole third and then scored on a ball that rolled into the dugout before Logan Chambers hit a sac fly to make it 3-0. Freshman Christian Moore then hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0.

T-3rd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 5 The third inning was the final of sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist's first career start. He struck out seven in three scoreless innings of work and all seven strikeouts were in a row. Sechrist gave up one walk, but didn't allow a hit on 47 pitches. B-3rd: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 7 (+2) Luc Lipcius and Trey Lipscomb got in on the home run derby in the third inning, hitting back-to-back solo shots to extend the lead to 7-0. T-4th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 7 Freshman lefty Wyatt Evans was impressive in his debut. Relieving Zander Sechrist on the mound, Evans pitched up a scoreless fourth and only gave up one hit. He threw 12 strikes on 17 pitches. B-4th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 11 (+4) Tennessee scored four runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 11-0. Jordan Beck hit a sac fly deep to right field, Drew Gilbert hit an RBI single through the right side, Trey Lipscomb hit a deep sac fly to left and Logan Steenstra hit an RBI double down the left field line. T-5th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 11 Hard-throwing Ben Joyce relieved Wyatt Evans on the mound and dazzled. The righty touched 103 mph four times in the inning as he didn't give up a run despite give giving up a two-out double. Joyce also touched 101 and 102 on the gun several times, and also broke out a filthy slider and unfair changeup. B-5th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 12 (+1) Tennessee extended the lead to 12-0 in the fifth with a bases loaded walk from outfielder Christian Scott. T-6th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 12 Freshman lefty Gavin Brasosky entered in relief to start the sixth and after loading the bases on two walks and a single, recorded a strikeout to strand the bases loaded. B-7th: UNC Asheville 0, Tennessee 16 (+4) Ethan Payne doubled, Hunter Ensley walked and Jared Dickey hit a single to load the bases with no outs. Christian Scott then stepped to the plate and hit into an RBI groundout in Payne from third to make it 13-0. With runners on the corners and one out, Seth Stephenson then hit a three-run home run to left field to extend the lead to 16-0.