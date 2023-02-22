Tennessee ended its two-game midweek slate in dominating fashion, run-ruling Alabama A&M for the second time in as many days, 23-1 in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Wednesday.

The No. 3 Vols (3-2) scored at least one run in the first three innings, adding three in the third before setting a program-record 15 runs in the fifth.

Catcher Charlie Taylor headlined the performance, nearly hitting through the cycle. He finished 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs off of a double and two home runs.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Combs, who entered for starter Zander Sechrist in the third inning, earned the win, holding Alabama A&M to no hits or runs while striking out one in one inning of work.

Leading 3-0, Tennessee (3-2) created significant separation in the third, plating three runs in the frame, starting with Griffin Merritt's single to right. A throwing error from Jalen Parker turned it into more as Merritt took second and Zane Denton scored.

The bleeding continued for the Bulldogs (3-2) with their second error on Merritt's attempt to steal third. Catcher Christian Soto's throw to third went high and rolled into left field, leading to Merritt crossing home plate with ease.

Booker added the third run of the frame on a Austin Jaslove ground out to put Tennessee up 6-0.

Miles Jackson recorded the first hit for Alabama A&M to lead off the fifth and Ford paid it off with an RBI single for the Bulldogs' first run, but RHP J.J. Garcia, who took over for Austin Combs limited the damage with a strike out to retire the side.

Taylor's first home run of the season—a three-run shot that landed in the second deck of the stands beyond the left field wall added to the Vols' commanding advantage and kick-started their 15-run inning, which included nine hits.

Taylor led off the sixth with his second home run into left field as part of a two-run frame.

Tennessee hosts Dayton in a three-game home series starting Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.