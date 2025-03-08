No. 4 Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee’s regular season finale against South Carolina at Food City Center sets up to be an emotional one.

Perhaps an outside chance of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament remains, and some momentum going into the SEC Tournament in Nashville next week.

The main story, at least in the lead up to tip-off and after will be Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack playing their final games in Knoxville.

The two standout guards won’t be the only seniors that the Vols will celebrate in a postgame ceremony. Jordan Gainey, Darlinstone Dubar, Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic Jr. and Grant Hurst are also going to have one-last go around on their home floor.

But the impact Zeigler and Mashack have had during one of the most successful four year stretches in Tennessee program history can’t be understated or over appreciated.

Their contributions will be appreciated after the game. When the ball is tipped, the No. 4 Vols (24-6, 11-6 SEC) will be playing for conference tournament placement against a Gamecocks (12-18, 2-15) that has given even the best of the league fits this season.

Nothing short of a SEC Tournament title will get South Carolina into the dance. But Lamont Paris’ is capable of dealing Tennessee a senior day blow.

The Gamecocks have taken Auburn and Florida to the wire, and have had leads slip away in the final minute of several games this season.

The Vols will have the challenge of balancing the emotions that come with a home grand finale and trying to regroup from an upset road loss at Ole Miss that put a significant dent in their hopes of a No. 1 seed just three days ago in Oxford.

Here is what you need to know about the match up.

