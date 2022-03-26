No. 5 Tennessee goes for series win over No. 1 Ole Miss
Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the 5th-ranked Vols go for the series win over No. 1 Ole Miss.
Tennessee won 12-1 on Friday night behind 11 Chase Burns strikeouts and five home runs to take the series opener.
First pitch: 8 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Key Plays
T-1st: Tennessee 2 (+2), Ole Miss 0
The Vols jumped on Ole Miss early for a second straight night. In the top of the first, Tennessee pushed two across courtesy of a pair of two-out hits.
Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch with two outs. He then stole second and was able to take third when the throw down to second got away from the second baseman. Drew Gilbert then lined a double down the right field line to score Stephenson.
A batter later, Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI single to left that scored Gilbert from second.
B-1st: Tennessee 2, Ole Miss 0
Making his sixth start of the season, Chase Dollander struck out the side quickly in the bottom of the first. Dollander touched 99 on the radar gun.
T-2nd: Tennessee 3 (+1), Ole Miss 0
Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell led off the second with back-to-back singles to get the Vols in business. Cortland Lawson then laid down a beautiful bunt to advance Lipcius and Russell to third and second, and set up Jared Dickey to hit a sac fly to make it 3-0.
Where Tennessee is ranked this week:
Perfect Game: No. 1 (+4)
Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-)
NCBWA: No. 3 (+4)
USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 5 (-)
D1Baseball: No. 5 (+2)
Baseball America: No. 7 (+2)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 22
Midweek game – Butler (3) vs. No. 5 Tennessee (13)
Friday, March 25
Game 1 – No. 5 Tennessee (12) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss (1)
Saturday, March 26
Game 2 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 8:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 27
Game 3 – No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Ole Miss -- 2:30 p.m. ET