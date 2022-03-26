No. 5 Tennessee goes for series win over No. 1 Ole Miss

Tennessee won 12-1 on Friday night behind 11 Chase Burns strikeouts and five home runs to take the series opener.

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as the 5th-ranked Vols go for the series win over No. 1 Ole Miss.

Key Plays

T-1st: Tennessee 2 (+2), Ole Miss 0

The Vols jumped on Ole Miss early for a second straight night. In the top of the first, Tennessee pushed two across courtesy of a pair of two-out hits.

Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch with two outs. He then stole second and was able to take third when the throw down to second got away from the second baseman. Drew Gilbert then lined a double down the right field line to score Stephenson.

A batter later, Trey Lipscomb hit an RBI single to left that scored Gilbert from second.

B-1st: Tennessee 2, Ole Miss 0

Making his sixth start of the season, Chase Dollander struck out the side quickly in the bottom of the first. Dollander touched 99 on the radar gun.

T-2nd: Tennessee 3 (+1), Ole Miss 0

Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell led off the second with back-to-back singles to get the Vols in business. Cortland Lawson then laid down a beautiful bunt to advance Lipcius and Russell to third and second, and set up Jared Dickey to hit a sac fly to make it 3-0.