No. 5 Tennessee dominates No. 1 Ole Miss in series opener

Here’s four quick takeaways from Tennessee’s series-opening win over No. 1 Ole Miss on Friday night:

Rounding 1st — Chase Burns shines … again

Another game, another dominating performance from Tennessee true freshman Chase Burns. This time it came against one of the best lineups in the country.

Burns got the start to open the series and proceeded to strike out 10 Rebels over 7.0 innings of work. He didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth inning and didn’t allow a run until the seventh.

The right-hander improved to 5-0 on the season after allowed just two hits and not giving up a walk. Burns threw a season-high 106 pitches, 72 of which were strikes.

Rounding 2nd — Dickey breaks out

Jared Dickey entered the weekend in a slump. The redshirt-freshman was 0-for-9 in his previous five games.

Still, Tony Vitello elected to start Dickey in left field. Dickey proceeded to go 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Dickey’s two-run homer in the second gave the Vols a 6-0 lead, while his solo shot in the sixth gave them an 11-1 run lead, respectively.

Rounding 3rd — Home Run Derby … again

The narrative outside of Knoxville has been that Tennessee only hits a lot of home runs because of how small Lindsey Nelson Stadium is. Well, in one of the premier ballparks in all of college baseball, the Vols proceeded to smash five homers.

In addition to Dickey’s homers, Luc Lipcius hit a solo homer in the fourth, Trey Lipscomb hit a three-run homer in the fifth and Blake Burke hit a solo homer in the ninth.

Headed for Home — Fresh Bullpen

Tennessee is set up quite well from a pitching standpoint to take the series over No. 1 Ole Miss this weekend. Thanks to the performance of Burns, the Vols used very little of its bullpen.

It stayed away from Camden Sewell and Ben Joyce, while Kirby Connell only threw seven pitches after Mark McLaughlin threw 20 pitches of his own, respectively.

The Vols will go for the series win tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (3-0, 3.38 ERA) is projected to start for Tennessee, while RHP Jack Dougherty (1-0, 4.26 ERA) is expected to start for Ole Miss.