No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Kentucky: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee was reeling.

The Vols had just taken top-ranked Auburn to the brink on the road, losing by one but walking away with some optimism for how they handled themselves in one of the toughest venues in the country against college basketball's No. 1 team.

But Tennessee followed it up with a rare loss on its home floor to Kentucky just a few days later, unable to overcome its persistent shooting woes with the kind of defense that had gone toe-to-toe with Auburn.

Suddenly, the Vols, who had began SEC play as the last unbeaten team remaining and a top the polls themselves, had lost three of their last four with the meat of a daunting stretch still remaining.

How did Tennessee respond? It beat Florida by 20 point less than a month after the Gators dashed the Vols' perfect record and knocked them off their pedestal. They did it without two starters in Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic Jr., too.

It proved to be a turning point for Tennessee, which has won three-straight since, beating No. 15 Missouri and Oklahoma on the road in its last two games that displayed some of its best basketball on both ends of the floor all season.

Now, another rematch awaits the No. 5 Vols (20-4, 7-4 SEC), this one against that No. 15 Kentucky (16-7, 5-5) team that beat them in Knoxville two weeks ago and may have sparked their turnaround.

This second act is again a top 15 clash, but in a more hostile environment at Rupp Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

It will pit the nation's best defense in Tennessee against one of its best offenses in the Wildcats. The Vols rank first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency while Kentucky is second in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Wildcats have stumbled since knocking off Tennessee, losing two-straight before recovering in a rout of South Carolina in their last outing.

The Vols have looked the part of a Final Four team, suffocating team defensively and shooting well enough to beat anyone--a stark contrast from that night at Food City Center just two weeks ago.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.