No. 6 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee looked like its old self Wednesday. Now it has to try and do it on the road for the third time in four games.
The No. 6 Vols turned one of their worst halves of basketball this season into one of their most dominant over the last 20 minutes in an 18-point win over Georgia earlier this week, using a stellar takeover from Zakai Zeigler to get back to winning convincingly after losing on the road at Florida and coming from behind to beat Texas late.
Tennessee (16-1, 3-1 SEC) did it against an improved Georgia team vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, a similar kind of situation Vanderbilt will be in when it hosts the Vols at Memorial Gym in Nashville on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
The Commodores (14-3, 2-2), like the rest of the league, offer up a challenge that Tennessee can’t afford to overlook and after using a shot in the final seconds to beat South Carolina a few days ago, beating the Vols on their home floor would double as a signature win in head coach Mark Byington’s first season and a major resume booster.
To avoid becoming either of those, Tennessee will need to match the way it played in the second half against Georgia, avoid turnovers against a Vanderbilt team that thrives on forcing a lot of them and for Chaz Lanier to get out of his shooting slump.
Here is everything you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (16-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt (14-3, 2-2)
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 | 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville
TV: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Bert Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: 208th meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 131-76)
Line: Tennessee -7.5
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 67
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Vanderbilt 82.4
Tennessee 76.9
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Vanderbilt 47.1%
Tennessee 46.0%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Tennessee 34.3%
Vanderbilt 32.3%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 16.1
Vanderbilt 14.9
REBOUNDS
Tennessee 39.4
Vanderbilt 35.9
BLOCKS
Tennessee 5.2
Vanderbilt 4.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee has held the sizable edge in its long-standing series with Vanderbilt, both historically and recently. The Vols' 131 all-time wins over the Commodores are the most against any opponent in program history and they have won 13 of the last 14 match ups.
-- Tennessee is ranked coming into this game for the 13th time in the last 15 meetings and ranked inside the top 10 for the fifth-straight time. The Vols are 23-8 vs. Vanderbilt in games where they are ranked and the Commodores are not.
-- Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler is coming off of a record-breaking performance against Georgia. The senior guard sparked the Vols' second half scoring burst, finishing with 16 points, including five-made 3-pointers while his career-high six steals put him in first place in career steals at 215, passing former teammate Santiago Vescovi (212).
-- Tennessee ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Vols are allowing just 88.2 points per opponents 100 offensive possession, while their 57.8 points allowed per game rank first in the SEC and third in Division I college basketball.
-- Vanderbilt has had a lot of success forcing turnovers in its first 17 games. The Commodores are forcing turnovers on more than 23% of their opponents possessions while their 179 total steals lead the SEC. Vanderbilt had 15 steals and forced 25 turnovers in its 66-63 win over South Carolina on Wednesday.
-- Vanderbilt hired Mark Byington away from James Madison last offseason and the first-year Commodores coach filled the roster with transfers. Ten players are in their first season at Vanderbilt after beginning their careers elsewhere, including guard Jason Edwards (North Texas), who leads the team in scoring with 17.0 points per game.
