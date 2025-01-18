No. 6 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee looked like its old self Wednesday. Now it has to try and do it on the road for the third time in four games.

The No. 6 Vols turned one of their worst halves of basketball this season into one of their most dominant over the last 20 minutes in an 18-point win over Georgia earlier this week, using a stellar takeover from Zakai Zeigler to get back to winning convincingly after losing on the road at Florida and coming from behind to beat Texas late.

Tennessee (16-1, 3-1 SEC) did it against an improved Georgia team vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, a similar kind of situation Vanderbilt will be in when it hosts the Vols at Memorial Gym in Nashville on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

The Commodores (14-3, 2-2), like the rest of the league, offer up a challenge that Tennessee can’t afford to overlook and after using a shot in the final seconds to beat South Carolina a few days ago, beating the Vols on their home floor would double as a signature win in head coach Mark Byington’s first season and a major resume booster.

To avoid becoming either of those, Tennessee will need to match the way it played in the second half against Georgia, avoid turnovers against a Vanderbilt team that thrives on forcing a lot of them and for Chaz Lanier to get out of his shooting slump.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.