No. 7 Tennessee begins SEC play against South Carolina

Tennessee's SEC opener against South Carolina.

Key Plays:

B-1st: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 1 (+1)

Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Drew Gilbert after Jorel Ortega drew a four-pitch walk and Jordan Beck singled up the middle.

B-2nd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+2)

After Evan Russell drew a walk, Cortland Lawson smashed a two-run home run to left field to put Tennessee up 3-0.