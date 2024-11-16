No. 7 Tennessee falls flat at No. 12 Georgia

Offensively, the Vols accounted for 313 total yards, though they were held to 124 yards over the last two quarters. Iamaleava was 20-of-33 passing for 167 yards.

When the Vols' defense needed a stop midway through the fourth quarter, Georgia landed the knockout blow with a 12-play, 92-yard drive that covered more than six minutes and ended in a Nate Frazier touchdown run.

All of the hallmarks that have put the Vols in position for an SEC title game and playoff berth in mid-November were absent vs. Georgia. Tennessee's defensive line put little to no pressure on Bulldogs' quarterback Carson Beck , who passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another.

With quarterback Nico Iamaleava back after going through concussion protocol that led to a week of uncertainty about his status, Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) scored first and led late in the second quarter before the Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2) regained the lead with a lengthy third quarter drive that put them in front for good.

The No. 7 Vols, who have leaned heavily on their defense through nine games, had an uncharacteristic performance at the most inopportune time against No. 12 Georgia , failing to get off the field on third down and committing a bevy of penalties that resulted in a 31-17 defeat at Sanford Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

12 plays, 78 yards, 3:47 (time of possession)

Tennessee's defense forced a three-and-out on Georgia's opening possession, then the offense put together its best opening drive in nearly two months. Dylan Sampson twice turned what looked runs for no gain into positive yardage, once to extend the drive on third down on the Vols' side of the field and then again to get them on the door step. Out of a timeout on third-and-goal, tight end Miles Kitselman, who lined up in the backfield with defensive lineman Jaxson Moi, took the hand off and leaped over the Bulldogs' defense for the touchdown with 10:09 left in the quarter.

Tennessee 7, Georgia 0



4 plays, 3 yards, 1:54

Aided by a Boo Carter punt return that covered 26 yards and set Tennessee up at the Georgia 37-yard line, the Vols started with good field position but couldn't take advantage of it. Nico Iamaleava was sacked on the second play of the drive and Peyton Lewis was pulled down for a loss. The Vols didn't leave empty-handed, though. Max Gilbert drilled a 52-yard field goal to extend the lead with 43 seconds to go in the quarter.

Tennessee 10, Georgia 0

SECOND QUARTER

7 plays, 75 yards, 2:13

After struggling early, Georgia's offense found some life late in the first quarter that carried over into the second. Before the end of the first, Carson Beck linked up with Dominic Lovett or a 38-yard gain to the Tennessee 35. A few plays later, Beck broke away from the grips of the Vols' defense and ran for a first down. Then he passed to Oscar Delp in the back of the end zone to get the Bulldogs on the board for the first time less than two minutes into the quarter.

Tennessee 10, Georgia 7

10 plays, 84 yards, 4:26

Tennessee's defense continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes in the quarter. After another Vols' drive stalled out following one dropped pass that would have gone for a first down and set them up inside the Georgia 30, the Bulldogs got the ball back and drove 84 yards in 10 plays with Beck completing six passes, including the 4-yard touchdown pass to Delp to give Georgia its first lead with just over six minutes left in the half.

Georgia 14, Tennessee 10

10 plays, 75 yards, 4:42

Tennessee needed an answer and Sampson delivered it. After picking up a much-needed first down on a fourth down attempt on the plus side of the field, Sampson capped the 10-play drive with a burst up the middle, running into open field with no one in front of him for a 27-yard touchdown run--his 21st of the season and 34th of his career--to put the Vols back in front just before halftime.

Tennessee 17, Georgia 14

THIRD QUARTER

12 plays, 87 yards, 7:22

Tennessee's defense continued to do things it hasn't done all season. Beck picked a part the secondary on Georgia's opening drive of the second half, eating up yards and clock. Penalties also helped extend Bulldogs drives, including a facemask on Rickey Gibson III and too many players after Jaxson Moi was unable to get off the field in time on third-and-7. Beck used his legs to score, going untouched for 10 yards to put Georgia back in the lead with 5:32 left in the third.

Georgia 24, Tennessee 17

FOURTH QUARTER

12 plays, 92 yards, 6:21

Following another Tennessee drive that stalled out, a Jackson Ross punt pinned Georgia inside its own 10 with a little less than nine minutes left. Desperately needed a stop, the Vols' defense failed to get one. The Bulldogs not only marched down the field again, but they took 6:21 off of the clock. Nate Frazier scored on 2-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to two scores with 2:29 remaining.

Georgia 31, Tennessee 17