 VolQuest - No. 7 Tennessee goes for series win over South Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-19 11:20:24 -0500') }} baseball Edit

No. 7 Tennessee goes for series win over South Carolina

Eric Cain • VolQuest
Staff
@_Cainer
I'm Eric, but you may know me as Cainer on the radio. Writing was my first passion and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. Feel free to reach out anytime and be sure to follow my work on twitter.

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee goes for a series win over South Carolina

First pitch: 12 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: Click here

Live Stats: Click here

Key Plays:

B-1st: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee first baseman Luc Lipcius launched a solo home run to right field in the first inning to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead. It was his second homer of the weekend.

The Vols would then push a second run across on an RBI single from Jorel Ortega to score Jordan Beck from second.

B3rd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Jordan Beck jumped all over a first-pitch fastball and hit a towering solo home run out to left field. The bomb registered 105 mph of exit velocity.



This Week's Schedule

Tuesday, March 15

Midweek game – Eastern Kentucky (1) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (7)

Friday, March 18

Game 1 – South Carolina (3) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (8)

Saturday, March 19

Game 2 – South Carolina vs. No. 7 Tennessee -- 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 20

Game 3 – South Carolina vs. No. 7 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}