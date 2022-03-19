No. 7 Tennessee goes for series win over South Carolina

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee goes for a series win over South Carolina

Key Plays:

B-1st: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Tennessee first baseman Luc Lipcius launched a solo home run to right field in the first inning to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead. It was his second homer of the weekend.

The Vols would then push a second run across on an RBI single from Jorel Ortega to score Jordan Beck from second.

B3rd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)

Jordan Beck jumped all over a first-pitch fastball and hit a towering solo home run out to left field. The bomb registered 105 mph of exit velocity.







