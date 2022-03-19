No. 7 Tennessee goes for series win over South Carolina
Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee goes for a series win over South Carolina
First pitch: 12 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network
Listen:
Live Stats:
Key Plays:
B-1st: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)
Tennessee first baseman Luc Lipcius launched a solo home run to right field in the first inning to give the Vols an early 1-0 lead. It was his second homer of the weekend.
The Vols would then push a second run across on an RBI single from Jorel Ortega to score Jordan Beck from second.
B3rd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 3 (+1)
Jordan Beck jumped all over a first-pitch fastball and hit a towering solo home run out to left field. The bomb registered 105 mph of exit velocity.
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 15
Midweek game – Eastern Kentucky (1) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (7)
Friday, March 18
Game 1 – South Carolina (3) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (8)
Saturday, March 19
Game 2 – South Carolina vs. No. 7 Tennessee -- 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 20
Game 3 – South Carolina vs. No. 7 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET