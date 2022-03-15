No. 7 Tennessee hosts Eastern Kentucky

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary from Tennessee's midweek affair with Eastern Kentucky ahead of conference play beginning this weekend.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Eastern Kentucky 0, Tennessee 0

Sophomore lefty Zander Sechrist made his fourth career start on Tuesday and in the first inning, gave up a one-out walk. Sechrist then recorded a strikeout and a pop out to shortstop to end the inning.

B-1st: Eastern Kentucky 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Jordan Beck hit a two-run single to set up a two-run Trey Lipscomb home run to give the Vols an early lead. The homer was Lipscomb's seventh of the season.

Tennessee went on to load the bases with two outs courtesy of a Luc Lipcius walk, a Christian Moore single and an Evan Russell walk, but Cortland Lawson struck out to strand the runners and keep it a two-run game.

T-2nd: Eastern Kentucky 0, Tennessee 2

Sechrist gave up a two-out walk for the second consecutive inning, but also stranded the runner on first for the second straight frame courtesy of a fly ball to right field and a strikeout.



