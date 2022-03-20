No. 7 Tennessee looks to sweep South Carolina
Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee goes for the sweep of South Carolina in the series finale.
First pitch: 1 p.m. ET
Watch: SEC Network+
Listen: Click here
Live Stats: Click here
Starting Lineup
Key Plays:
B-3rd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)
In the midst of a pitcher's duel, Tennessee's Christian Moore and Evan Russell hit back-to-back home runs for UT's first two hits of the day to give itself an early 2-0 led. Moore's seventh home run, and Russell's fifth, respectively, was the fourth time this season Tennessee has hit back-to-back home runs.
B-6th: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2
South Carolina made a pitching change to start the bottom of the sixth.
Senior lefty John Gilreath (0-1, 0.84 ERA) took over on the mound for South Carolina for starter Matthew Becker.
Becker's final line: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 HR, 2 H, BB, 7 K, 96 pitches (65 strikes)
This Week's Schedule
Tuesday, March 15
Midweek game – Eastern Kentucky (1) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (7)
Friday, March 18
Game 1 – South Carolina (3) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (8)
Saturday, March 19
Game 2 – South Carolina (2) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (5)
Sunday, March 20
Game 3 – South Carolina vs. No. 7 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. ET