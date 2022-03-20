No. 7 Tennessee looks to sweep South Carolina

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary as Tennessee goes for the sweep of South Carolina in the series finale.

Key Plays:

B-3rd: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

In the midst of a pitcher's duel, Tennessee's Christian Moore and Evan Russell hit back-to-back home runs for UT's first two hits of the day to give itself an early 2-0 led. Moore's seventh home run, and Russell's fifth, respectively, was the fourth time this season Tennessee has hit back-to-back home runs.

B-6th: South Carolina 0, Tennessee 2

South Carolina made a pitching change to start the bottom of the sixth.

Senior lefty John Gilreath (0-1, 0.84 ERA) took over on the mound for South Carolina for starter Matthew Becker.

Becker's final line: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 HR, 2 H, BB, 7 K, 96 pitches (65 strikes)