No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Kentucky: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee put on a defensive clinic Saturday night. It will need to put on another Tuesday.

After using their patented style of play to go toe-to-toe with No. 1 Auburn in a 53-51 road loss, the No. 8 Vols (17-3, 4-3 SEC) will again face one of the top scoring teams in the SEC in No. 12 Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee held the Tigers, who entered the match up with one of the most prolific offenses in the league, to season-lows in scoring and field goal percentage, setting instead for a slugfest that it nearly pulled out in the final minute at Neville Arena.

The Vols will have the backing of their home floor vs. the Wildcats, but trying to drag Kentucky down into the mud like Tennessee did with Auburn will be a challenge.

The Wildcats rank second in the conference in points and field goal percentage and are top five in three-point percentage and rebounding despite losing back-to-back games to Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.