No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Florida: Game information, lineups, notes

Less than a month after Florida handed Tennessee a historic loss, the Vols will get their second shot at the Gators on their home floor.
Eighth-ranked Tennessee (17-4, 4-4 SEC) has lost three of its last four games, including two-straight after a rare home loss against Kentucky last Tuesday, and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat against No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2), which hasn't won in Knoxville in more than a decade.
If there was a time that the Vols needed an offensive resurgence, this is it. After a suffocating defensive performance that was nearly good enough to topple Auburn on the road last week, Tennessee couldn't keep pace with Kentucky, going 11-of-45 from three-point range and shooting 34%.
Those offensive woes have plagued the Vols in SEC play, including the first time they played the Gators in Gainesville. Florida struggled offensively in that game, too but came away with a 30-point triumph after out-rebounding Tennessee, 56-37 and out-scoring it in the paint, 40-14.
The Vols didn't have many opportunities in the paint four days ago vs. the Wildcats, settling instead for open three-point attempts that hardly feel their way. Tennessee will need to do both well to snap its losing skid and recapture some momentum as the second half of its schedule looms.
Here is what you need to know about the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (17-4, 4-4)
When: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Noon ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, play-by-play; Bert Bertelkamp, analyst)
Series: 142nd meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 81-60)
Line: Florida, -3.5
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 71, Florida 68
PROJECTED LINEUPS
NUMBERS EDGE
POINTS PER GAME
Florida 85.3
Tennessee 75.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
Florida 47.0%
Tennessee 44.6%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE
Florida 34.3%
Tennessee 33.4%
ASSISTS
Tennessee 15.7
Florida 15.5
REBOUNDS
Florida 44.3
Tennessee 38.5
BLOCKS
Tennessee 5.1
Florida 5.0
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee and Florida are meeting as AP Top 10 teams for the second time in 25 days after previously never playing in a top 10 match up in the series that dates to 1927. The series is even at 3-3 with both teams ranked.
-- Tennessee has won eight of its last 11 games against Florida after losing five of the previous six. The Gators won the first of two games in the regular season, 73-43 in Gainesville that ended the Vols’ run as the last unbeaten team in Division I.
-- Tennessee is coming off of back-to-back losses but has recent history on its side coming into Saturday. The Vols are 26-8 in the last seven seasons in home-and-home games. Florida is the first team that Tennessee has played once this season.
-- Tennessee is continuing an historic stretch against Florida. The Vols are playing their first-ever stretch against four teams ranked in the AP Top 20. They have played No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 1 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky. Fifth-ranked Florida is the fifth-straight ranked team Tennessee has hosted since Jan. 4. The Gators are 0-10 against AP Top 10 teams on the road all-time.
-- Florida is riding a three-game win streak into Knoxville with a double-digit home wins over Texas and Georgia and a come-from-behind road victory at South Carolina. The only blemishes on the Gators' schedule were a loss at Kentucky in their SEC opener last month and an upset loss to Missouri on their home floor in Gainesville on Jan. 14.
-- Florida ranked third in the league in scoring, averaging 85.3 points per game. Guard Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gators with 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He shoots 46.1% from the field. Guard Will Richard averages 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists with team-best 50.5% field goal shooting.
