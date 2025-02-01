No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Florida: Game information, lineups, notes

Less than a month after Florida handed Tennessee a historic loss, the Vols will get their second shot at the Gators on their home floor.

Eighth-ranked Tennessee (17-4, 4-4 SEC) has lost three of its last four games, including two-straight after a rare home loss against Kentucky last Tuesday, and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat against No. 5 Florida (18-2, 5-2), which hasn't won in Knoxville in more than a decade.

If there was a time that the Vols needed an offensive resurgence, this is it. After a suffocating defensive performance that was nearly good enough to topple Auburn on the road last week, Tennessee couldn't keep pace with Kentucky, going 11-of-45 from three-point range and shooting 34%.

Those offensive woes have plagued the Vols in SEC play, including the first time they played the Gators in Gainesville. Florida struggled offensively in that game, too but came away with a 30-point triumph after out-rebounding Tennessee, 56-37 and out-scoring it in the paint, 40-14.

The Vols didn't have many opportunities in the paint four days ago vs. the Wildcats, settling instead for open three-point attempts that hardly feel their way. Tennessee will need to do both well to snap its losing skid and recapture some momentum as the second half of its schedule looms.

Here is what you need to know about the match up.