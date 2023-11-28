No movement for Vols in latest College Football Playoff rankings
As conference championship Sunday inches closer, the College Football Playoff rankings become even more integral to the postseason picture.
Tennessee isn't contention for the playoff this season, but the rankings might matter for its bowl standing.
The Vols, fresh off of beating Vanderbilt, 48-24 in their regular season finale last Saturday, saw no movement in the latest round of rankings on Tuesday, staying put at No. 21 for the second-straight week and assuring that it will be in the final rankings on Sunday.
It marks the 10th-straight week that Tennessee has been featured in the CFP Top 25 dating back to October 2022.
The Vols finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play with three of their four losses coming against teams ranked in the top 10 of the CFP, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Missouri.
Ole Miss and LSU rounded the conference at No. 11 and No. 13, respectively.
Alabama and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday in a game with major playoff implications.
As for Tennessee, it will have to wait until Sunday to find out its bowl game and opponent. Most projections have the Vols facing an ACC team in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
