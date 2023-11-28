As conference championship Sunday inches closer, the College Football Playoff rankings become even more integral to the postseason picture.

Tennessee isn't contention for the playoff this season, but the rankings might matter for its bowl standing.

The Vols, fresh off of beating Vanderbilt, 48-24 in their regular season finale last Saturday, saw no movement in the latest round of rankings on Tuesday, staying put at No. 21 for the second-straight week and assuring that it will be in the final rankings on Sunday.

