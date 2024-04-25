Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols basketball program has named a director of women's basketball sports performance at Tennessee.

Nolan Harvath has been hired for the job after being a member of West Virginia's strength and conditioning staff since December 2020.

Initially, he helped the Mountaineers' baseball and golf programs before being signed on to assist with the football team in spring of 2022.

Before landing with West Virginia, he spent time at Division II Glenville State alongside Caldwell. From 2018-20, he was the director of strength and conditioning. From 2019-20, he was also the assistant athletic director.

With the Pioneers, UT Athletics' release lists his duties as including responsibility for 'all strength and conditioning activities within the athletic department, including program design and implementation.' He also was in charge of 'strength, speed, power and ability testing, as well as budgeting and fundraising activities related to strength and conditioning.'

Before working with Glenville State, he was a strength and conditioning intern at West Virginia while working primarily with the football team. There, he helped facilitate 'team lifts and runs and was responsible for setting up and breaking down all team strength and conditioning activities.'

From 2016-20, he was also a consultant for the Charleston baseball team. He has also helped at the prep rank for West Virginia high schools.

He is a graduate of Southern Indiana in 2013 with a degree in exercise science. He also has his master's in athletic coaching education with emphasis in human performance from West Virginia in 2016.

He played soccer at Southern Indiana and was a two-year captain.