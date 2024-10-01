North Carolina judge rules in NIL case involving Vols' five-star recruit
A judge in North Carolina ruled Tuesday that high school athletes in the state can profit from Name, Image and Likeness in a case involving Tennessee five-star quarterback recruit Faizon Brandon.
The landmark ruling comes after Brandon's mother, Rolanda Brandon, filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction in August because of its prohibition of NIL for public high school players before Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley's ruling reversed it.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Brandon, who is one of the key pieces of the Vols' 2026 recruiting class and the No. 1 quarterback prospect according to Rivals out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, committed to Tennessee on Aug. 3.
The ruling will go into effect in 2025-26.
“We are extremely happy with the Court’s well-reasoned decision today, which we believe was the right outcome," Brandon family attorney Mike Ingersoll said in a statement to WRAL TV. "In an effort to collaborate and work cooperatively, we recently proposed a consent injunction to the State Board of Education, through its attorneys, that is similar to the injunction the Court ordered from the bench today, but the State Board declined our offer to work together to find a mutual solution. Nevertheless, the correct outcome was reached today.
"We are proud to work with the Brandon family and are excited for our client and the opportunities he will soon be able to maximize upon entry of the Court’s written order."
NIL, which has dominated the college football discussion over the last three years, has already reached the high school level with 39 states allowing schools and athletes to profit from it.
North Carolina is next in line.
Private schools in the state are already permitted to delve in NIL, including 2025 Tennessee commit and five-star offensive lineman David Sanders Jr., who plays at Providence Day School in Charlotte and has already signed NIL representation.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.