A judge in North Carolina ruled Tuesday that high school athletes in the state can profit from Name, Image and Likeness in a case involving Tennessee five-star quarterback recruit Faizon Brandon.

The landmark ruling comes after Brandon's mother, Rolanda Brandon, filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction in August because of its prohibition of NIL for public high school players before Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley's ruling reversed it.

Brandon, who is one of the key pieces of the Vols' 2026 recruiting class and the No. 1 quarterback prospect according to Rivals out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, committed to Tennessee on Aug. 3.

The ruling will go into effect in 2025-26.