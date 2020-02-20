Tennessee has a little history with North Carolina running backs and track champions. Montario Hardesty fit that bill as did running backs coach Jay Graham.

Graham, who returned to Rocky Top the last week of January, is back recruiting in his home state of North Carolina and is pursing Durham native Jaylen Wright, a running back and track stand out.

“He’s a good guy. He loves my speed, power, and quickness,” Wright said of Graham. “Tennessee also likes my the ability to catch the football.”

The six foot 185 pound tailback can run. He’s been clocked this winter with a 6.72 60 meter and a 21.98 200 meter. Wright wants to run track in college as well as play football and he likes the tradition of both on Rocky Top.

“I’m impressed with the history that they have,” Wright said. “My favorite running back Alvin Kamara went there, and I know Tennessee has a good track and football program.”

Christian Coleman is a former Vol who currently has the fastest 60 meter time in the world and the Vols boast the reigning gold and silver medalists from the most recent Olympic Games.

Wright has not seen Tennessee, but that will change next month when he travels to Rocky Top for the Vols junior day in March 7th, where the Vols plan on having several Tar Heel state products in town.