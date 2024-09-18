Not just Josh Heupel's return, other storylines for Tennessee-Oklahoma

Nov 8, 2008; College Station, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Joey Halzle (15) calls the signals against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Oklahoma defeated Texas A&M 66-28. (Photo by Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

There's a countless amount of storylines to note as Tennessee heads to Oklahoma this weekend. Before the Vols and Sooners kick-off, I put a number of the storylines together in one spot.

Josh Heupel returning to Norman

The biggest storyline is Josh Heupel returning to Oklahoma. Most notably, Heupel played with the Sooners from 1999-2000 where he steered them to a national title. He was ultimately named the Heisman Trophy runner-up during the 2000 season. After a short tenure in the NFL, Heupel returned to Oklahoma as a graduate assistant in 2004. After a season as Arizona's tight ends coach, he returned to Norman as the Sooners' quarterback coach from 2006-10. In 2011, Heupel was promoted to co-offensive coordinator along with his quarterback coaching duties. In 2015, Heupel's contract was not renewed.

First SEC game ever for Oklahoma

Previously a member of the Southwest and Big Eight, Oklahoma spent 1996-2023 in the Big12. However, along with Texas, the Sooners join the SEC beginning in 2024. With the Vols the first SEC opponent on the schedule, this marks the historic first SEC game for Oklahoma in school history.

Joey Halzle returning to Norman

Heupel isn't the only former Oklahoma quarterback returning to Norman. Joey Halzle, Tennessee's offensive coordinator, also spent time as the signal caller for the Sooners during his playing days. In three years with Oklahoma, he played in 21 games while completing 53 of 83 passes for 640 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. With his career spanning from 2006-08, this meant Heupel was his quarterback coach during this time. Halzle was in a quality control role from 2009-11 before becoming a grad assistant from 2012-14. He has followed Heupel since.

Willie Martinez returning to Norman

While Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez wasn't a player at Oklahoma, he did spend time in Norman. From 2010-11, Martinez was the secondary coach for the Sooners. This timed him up to be on the staff at the same time as Heupel and Halzle.

Mike Ekeler and Brent Venables, college teammates, face off

Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables spent their college playing days together. Both were on the Kansas State teams coached by Bill Snyder in the early 1990s. Ekeler played in Manhattan from 1991-94 as a linebacker. Venables began his career at Garden City Community College before finishing with the Wildcats to also play linebacker from 1991-92.

Battle of cousins

There are a pair of cousins who will square off on Saturday when the Vols and Sooners meet. For Tennessee, Edrees Farooq enters his freshman season playing special teams and reserve snaps at safety. For Oklahoma, Jalil Farooq plays wide receiver but suffered an injury in week one that will hold him out for 6-8 weeks.

Da'Jon Terry faces former team

There is one player in this game who has stood on both sidelines in his career. Da'Jon Terry transferred from Tennessee to Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season and has carved out a role with the Sooners after limited playtime with the Vols. So far in 2024, Terry has seven tackles and a fumble recovery through three games.

Eric Gray, Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence bowl

Prior to Terry's transfer, there have been two other recent transfers to leave Knoxville for Norman. Eric Gray and Wanya Morris both departed from the Vols' program after Jeremy Pruitt was fired for cause amid violations. Both finished their careers with the Sooners and now are in the NFL. Key Lawrence also left following the 2020 season for Oklahoma and played three seasons there before joining Ole Miss this season.

Billy Ray Johnson, Chief of Staff, returns to Norman

Another member of Tennessee's staff to have a past with Oklahoma is Billy Ray Johnson. He is the Chief of Staff with the Vols now. Previously, Johnson spent more than 15 years with Oklahoma administration, joining the staff as assistant director of athletic housing in 1994 before becoming director of athletic housing in 2000. He also worked in the ticketing department for the Sooners.

