Notebook: Far too many self-inflicted wounds for Vols in loss to Pittsburgh

There’s not a team in America that is going to win a game committing 13 penalties while turning the football over three times. The fact that Tennessee only lost by one score and had multiple chances late in the game to tie it up is a minor miracle. There’s something to be said for that, but that’s a discussion for later on. Because it’s impossible if you’re invested in Tennessee to overlook the multitude of self-inflicted wounds. “Told the players in the locker room (we’re) obviously disappointed in the outcome,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said following the game. “Ton of things that had an opportunity to change the football game. From communication side to turnovers to opportunities in the red zone that we didn’t take advantage of.” Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh consisted of all sorts of errors for Tennessee, whether it be mental mistakes, physical mistakes or coaching mistakes. The Vols looked like a team that was in their second game under a new head coach after going through an offseason full of attrition. UT’s 13 penalties for 136 yards stood out above all else. It was the most penalty yardage for the Vols since they committed 14 penalties for 135 yards against Vanderbilt in 2000. They hadn’t had 100 penalty yards in a game since they faced Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl in 2005. “It’s not who we’ve been,” Heupel said. “Taking our helmet off for a celebration early, changing the field position a little bit. Showed them things that happened across the country during our Monday meeting. 1st-and-7 on the goal line, not going in. Had a couple things transpire and kick the field goal. Had a bunch of things that we’ve got to be better at as competitors. Better composure. We talked about it before the game. Obviously we were not good in those moments. Personal fouls. “The things that you can control, though, you can’t do. It changes the way the game is played. You add up all those little things, there are a lot of opportunities that change the scoreboard on both sides of it, offensively and defensively and special teams too. It’s disappointing we didn’t take advantage of some of those opportunities.”

Back to the drawing board at quarterback On top of the comedy of errors that were committed, Tennessee’s starting quarterback exited halfway through the game due to injury. But it may have turned out to be a positive for the Vols. There’s no debating Joe Milton’s natural arm talent. On his first deep ball of the game, he placed one perfectly in the arms of Jalin Hyatt in the end zone that Hyatt was unable to bring down. But then Milton proceeded to miss several open receivers down the field that could have led to the Vols breaking the game open early. “You saw the same things that we did,” Heupel said. “We had some guys that were running free and weren’t able to finish the play. The early one to Jalin (Hyatt). He ends up being banged up after the play. We’ve got a chance for a big play early in the ballgame. Had another one with Cedric (Tillman) running down the field open. Didn’t convert on them at the end of the day. “I don’t care how you do it, you’ve got to convert those things and create some big plays. Those are some of the things I was talking about early in the ball game, with how we were playing. Defensively and special teams, pinning them deep in their own territory. Had a chance to change the game with the way it was played early and didn’t take advantage of it offensively.” Milton left the game just before halftime when he was smothered on a sack as a result of UT’s offensive line failing to pick a blitz. According to the broadcast, Milton left with a “lower extremity” injury. Heupel said after the game that he was unable to return.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. (Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics)

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker’s name was called upon off the bench. Hooker wasn’t perfect, but he was far more consistent through a game and a half than Milton was. “(Milton) was (injured),” Heupel said. “Couldn’t come back. Hendon did a great job. Coming off the bench, competing, giving us a chance. Made some plays with his feet, made some plays with the ball in his hands. “There are things he would want to do better, do differently. Obviously the last play, he’s got an opportunity where we turn it over. But I thought the team rallied around him, they believed in him. He went out there and competed extremely hard, gave us a chance in the second half.” Hooker finished 15-of-21 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns off the bench, while also throwing an interception and rushing for 49 yards. Milton was 7-of-12 for 50 yards in the first half before his injury. He added a rush of 54-yards. Heupel wouldn’t commit to one quarterback following the game. “We’re going to go back and watch the tape and evaluate everybody,” Heupel said. “We’ll evaluate the quarterback position as well. Evaluate everybody and how they played. Some of that may mean more opportunities for other guys. Some of it may be just cleaning up some things they can control and be better at.”

Why not challenge? Why not go under center? There’s two questions Tennessee fans are asking following the loss. Why did Heupel not challenge a spot on the field prior to a critical 4th-and-1 from the three-yard line? Why, on the aforementioned 4th-and-1, in which UT was stuffed, did Heupel not go under center? In terms of the questionable spot that led to the 4th-and-1, Heupel was concerned about burning his third and final timeout. Hooker scrambled to what appeared to be past the first down marker, but the refs spotted the ball short of the marker. “I did feel like he got to the yard to gain on his run,” Heupel said. “Was in communication with the side judge, making sure they were reviewing the spots. Those are tough situations. Don’t want to burn a timeout in those situations. But you’re trying to make sure those things are being reviewed.”

The questionable spot on the field following Hendon Hooker's scramble.

On the ensuing play, Hooker handed it off to true freshman Jaylen Wright out of the shotgun. Wright was stuffed in the backfield by Pitt, prompting the question as to why Tennessee didn’t go under center. Heupel stated after the game that shotgun isn’t the only thing UT does and that Hooker didn’t have an option to change the play in that particular situation. “There are things we’ve done from under center,” Heupel said. “Felt like we had a good plan. Didn’t execute that plan, for sure… Communication up front with what we were doing, how we’re blocking it, reading things, didn’t transpire the way we needed it to.” Other Tidbits - Hendon Hooker threw a critical interception on Tennessee’s final possession of the game. Heupel explained Hooker needed “to have an idea of where the backside safety is and obviously he didn’t. Guy got his hands on the ball and made a play.” Hooker eclipsed 3,000 career passing yards on Saturday afternoon. His career total now sits at 3,008. - The second quarter has not been kind to the Vols through two games this season. Against Pitt, after dominating the first frame and taking a 10-0 lead into the second, Tennessee gave up 27 points to go into halftime trailing 27-20. UT’s defense gave up 188 yards in the quarters and allowed five conversions on third down. - Tennessee had its own kick-six on Saturday … until it wasn’t. It was called back due to a block in the back on Jeremy Banks. But Pittsburgh was also whistled on the play, creating off-setting penalties. The Panthers re-punted which drew some confusion as there had already been a change of possession before Banks’ penalty. Heupel did not have a clear explanation on the ruling following the game. - Even with Theo Jackson’s kick-six being called back, Tennessee’s special teams shined once again. Under Mike Ekeler’s guidance, the Vols blocked a punt right out of the gate. Freshman defensive back Christian Charles, who blocked the punt, said they identified the possibility on film earlier in the week. “(We made) a little switch as far as personnel and me being in that specific spot, which allowed me to make the block,” Charles said. “Me and one of my teammates had switched positions. We have our R1 and our R2. Me and the R2 had to switch.” Charles' block was the first blocked punt for the Vols since Oct. 26, 2019 vs. South Carolina when Daniel Bituli blocked and recovered that punt in the end zone for a touchdown. With 122 kick return yards on four returns, Velus Jones eclipsed 2,500 career kick return yards. He is currently the FBS active career leader with 2,519 kickoff return yards. - Tennessee’s tight ends showed well against the Panthers. Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren combined to catch nine passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Warren was UT’s leading-receiver with a career-high in catches (5) for receiving yards (55). He also had a touchdown. Fant's four catches for 47 were both career-highs as well. - Vols sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Calloway stepped up in a big way, catching a 44-yard touchdown pass when he tip-toed down the sideline on a screen. He finished with three catches for 59 yards. His touchdown was the first of his career. - “When we wanted to move the ball, we moved it,” Calloway said. “We made explosive plays. We were just behind the chains all day.” - On honoring Johnny Majors, Heupel said that Saturday “was a good opportunity to celebrate everything he’s meant to this football program.” “It was an awesome way to notice him and his time here as a player and a coach,” Heupel said. - Tennessee scored on its first play from scrimmage courtesy of a two-yard rushing touchdown from Jabari Small. It was the first time UT scored on its first play since Nov. 13, 2010 against Ole Miss when Justin Hunter caught an 80-yard touchdown from Tyler Bray. - Small's touchdown was the first offensive touchdown the Vols had ever scored against Pitt. In the 1980 game between the two teams, UT's only touchdown was on a Willie Gault kick return. - Jaylen Wright scored his first touchdown as a Vol with a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter. - Jeremy Banks recorded his first-career sack. He also matched his career-high in tackles (8) and set a career-high in tackles for loss (2.0). - Solon Page III set new career-highs in tackles (6) and tackles for loss (1.0). - Theo Jackson tied a career-high with 11 tackles for the second straight game. He also recorded his first-career sack on the day

Injuries Josh Heupel didn’t offer an update on injuries following the game. “Got a bunch of guys banged up,” Heupel said. “I don’t have an update on everybody. As we go through this weekend, obviously we’ll be able to learn more about guys … if they’ll be ready to play next week.” Hyatt, Milton and running back Jabari Small left the game in the first half and did not return. Tiyon Evans, Byron Young, Cooper Mays and LaTrell Bumphus did not play. Pre-Game Notes - Tennessee’s team captains were defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely, punter Paxton Brooks, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and defensive back Alontae Taylor. - Tennessee won the toss and deferred to the second half. Tennessee defended the South end zone. The Vols have won both coin tosses this season. - Ollie Lane, Aaron Beasley and Solon Page all made their first career start. - Attendance: 82,203 Box Score

Postgame Interviews