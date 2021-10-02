Notebook: Vols dominate Mizzou in Heupel's first SEC win

Tennessee completely demolished Missouri on Saturday afternoon 62-24 to give Josh Heupel his first SEC win. The game was never really in doubt. Tennessee (3-2) scored on the opening drive of the game to set the tone and it never looked back as it would score on every possession in the first half to lead 45-10 at the break. UT repeated its offensive success in the second half. The only possession it didn't score on in the second half came on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line when the referees incorrectly ruled Tennessee down when it actually scored. "Excited about what our football team did for most of the 60 minutes today," Heupel said following the game. "I told them after the ballgame how you practice and how you prepare, in particular the last 48 hours (before a game), shows up on the field. And we were our best that we’ve been since I’ve been here." "Good win for our program and an opportunity for us to grow. Guys need to enjoy this one today and move on and get better and get ready for the next one.” Heupel on the other hand, was just ready to shower and get back on the bus to watch the tape. The fact that the win was his first conference win meant nothing extra to him. "Nothing personal for me in this, other than I wanted our players to get a result that showed the type of work they’re putting in," Heupel said. "Sometimes the results come when they come. But our guys have been continuing to grow together. Continuing to compete. Continue to grow and buy into what it takes to play at a consistent, high level. This is good growth this week. Excited for them. And ready to get back on a plane, get back to Knoxville and get ready for the next one.” Vols gash Mizzou on the ground Tennessee's offense ran circles around Missouri's (2-3) defense. The Vols tallied 677 total yards of offense, were 6-for-10 on third down, averaged 8.8 yards per play, were 6-for-7 in the red zone, only allowed one sack, didn't turn the football and committed just two penalties. Where the Vols really abused the Tigers, however, was on the ground. Led by 156 yards and three touchdowns from Tiyon Evans, Tennessee rushed for 452 yards on the day. Evans stole the show with a 92-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. "We were cleaner inside and on the edges," Heupel said. "When you do that, you give your running backs more space. I thought early in the football game Jabari (Small) and Tiyon (Evans) did a great job of pressing the line of scrimmage, understanding the scheme and how it was being blocked and where to press it. Then the read to take you to your next cut. Then we were able to create some big, explosive plays. "I would assume, having not watched the tape yet, that our guys on the perimeter are probably doing a really good job in the run game blocking too, to allow some of those big runs down the football field.” Small only contributed three carries for 38 yards due to injury, but redshirt-freshman Len'Neth Whitehead and walk-on Marcus Pierce stepped up in his absence. Whitehead rushed for 76 yards on nine carries while Pierce added 45 carries and a touchdown, respectively. “Once you’re here, it doesn’t matter (if you’re a scholarship player or walk-on), you’re part of the Tennessee football program," Heupel said. "Everything is earned once you step inside of our building. (Marcus Pierce is) a guy that has been super consistent. He hasn’t missed anything since I got here. He cares about his teammates. He’s going to give you everything he has, every minute of every day. He understands and knows his job inside and out. And cares about his teammates. The way that he is on a practice field, cheering and encouraging guys, to the way that he is on the sideline on game day. Next man up. He gets his opportunity, he takes full advantage of it.”

Hendo Cino shines Hendon Hooker contributed in a significant way to the run game. According to Heupel, he did a great job of making sure Tennessee was in the correct situations in the run game. Hooker also contributed with his own legs, rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. “I thought as much as anything just great poise and understanding and command of what we’re doing," Heupel said. "They came out in a different structure in the core and with some of our run game, he got his eyes in the right place to control an extra defender. "I thought in the pass game he did a great job. Was accurate and decisive all day long. And used his feet opportunistically. Was a huge part of us getting going early in the football game.” Hooker was 15-for-19 through the air for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, for a second consecutive game, he didn't turn the football over. In three games as a starter, he hasn't thrown an interception. “Every day, every quarterback prepares as the starter,” Hooker said. “Eventually throughout the practices throughout the week, everyone will get to distribute the ball and throw the ball to the starter guys. Really, just coming out and those guys rallying around me has been a special moment. I’m just (going) to keep pushing forward from here.” "He's playing some good ball right now," safety Jaylen McCollough added.

Tennessee contained Badie Missouri running back Tyler Badie entered Saturday averaging 149.5 all-purpose yards per game, good enough for eighth-most in the country and tops in the SEC. Tim Banks' Tennessee defense proceeded to hold him to 68 yards on 24 touches. Badie averaged 3.5 yards per touch. He rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while he caught three passes for 27 yards. “I thought defensively we played really well," Heupel said. "After their initial touchdown I thought we played with suffocating energy and strain to the football. It wasn’t just one guy making the tackle, there were a bunch of guys there. White shirts were breaking from the core on pass plays. Thought we played tight coverage. I thought we lost some guys in the middle of the field on scrambles and maybe a boot over. But for the most part a lot of really good things. "Their outside-zone run game had been a huge part of what they had done. I thought we handled that pretty well for most of the day.” Other Tidbits - Heupel on if he was surprised by how easy the game was: “Even when it looks easy, there’s nothing easy in this football game. Not in this conference. Unique to be able to come back to a place where we spent a couple years as a family. Loved our time here and what we were a part of building here inside of this program. Got a chance to see a handful of guys that were still here when I was here, and enjoyed those moments. Had an opportunity to speak with those guys, too.” - Heupel on Len'Neth Whitehead's performance: "Len’neth didn’t get any reps coming back from shoulder surgery during the course of spring ball. Didn’t know what we were really getting as a player. From the first day of training camp to now, just man, he’s got great work habits and it’s starting to really grow. And I feel like there was growth early, but I feel like he’s starting to pick up speed in his acceleration as a football player in what we’re doing offensively. And understanding how to play the running back position. A lot of really good things from him during the course of play today." - Heupel on what he saw from young safeties Christian Charles and Jaylen McCollough: “Christian Charles is a young guy that is going to be a great player here. You guys have seen him be really consistent on special teams, make great plays. Got an opportunity today. Early in the football game I thought he did a good job at the safety spot. T-Mac, man, love that kid. The way he pushes and competes and plays. You guys see that on special teams. Great to see him get an opportunity at safety. I thought there were a lot of positives early from him. Couple things maybe in the pass game, maybe late in the ballgame, he can clean up.” Stats to Know - With the win, Tennessee improved to 5-5 in the series and has now recorded three straight wins in the series for the first time. - Tennessee’s 62 points were its most in a single game since it scored 63 vs. Missouri on Nov. 19, 2016. The 38-point margin of victory was its highest against an SEC team since a 52-14 win over Ole Miss on Nov. 13, 2010. - UT's 458 rushing yards was the first time its surpassed 400 yards since rushing for 406 against Vanderbilt on Nov. 26, 1994. The 683 total yards is the most since it tallied 684 at Texas A&M on Oct. 8, 2016. - The Vols' 45 first half points resulted in the highest-scoring opening half since it scored 49 in the first half of a 70-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 23, 2000. - Tennessee scored on its first nine drives of the game, including all seven of its drives in the first half. - UT led 28-3 at the of the first quarter and have now outscored opponents 73-13 in the first quarter of games this season. The 28 first-quarter points were the most in the first quarter of a game since scoring 35 in a 63-20 win vs. Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2000. - UT averaged more yards per play (11.5) in the first half than Missouri scored points (10). - Running back Tiyon Evans set career-highs in rushing yards (156) and rushing touchdowns (3). Evans's 92-yard rushing touchdown was Tennessee’s longest rushing TD since Eric Gray had a 94-yard touchdown vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 30, 2019. The 92- yard rush was the third-longest in program history, trailing only Gray and Kelsey Finch (99 at Florida, 1977). - Wide receiver Cedric Tillman set career-highs in catches (4) and receiving yards (73). - Wideout Velus Jones Jr. tied his career-high in receptions (7). - Running back Len’Neth Whitehead tallied career-highs in carries (9) and rushing yards (76). He also recorded his first-career reception with a 10-yard catch in the third quarter. - Fellow back Marcus Pierce Jr. set career-highs in carries (11), rushing yards (45) and scored his first career touchdown. - Tennessee did not punt for the first time since Sept. 5, 2009, a 63-7 win over Western Kentucky. - Linebacker Aaron Beasley (8), defensive back Tamarion McDonald (5), defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (3) and linebacker Nick Humphrey (2) all set career-highs in tackle. Beasley also set a career-high in tackles for loss (1.5). - Edge rusher Byron Young recorded his first-career tackle for a loss and also had his first two career quarterback hurries. - Linebacker Jeremy Banks recorded his third-career interception in the first quarter. It was his first interception since he had two against Chattanooga on Sept. 14, 2019. - Safety Jaylen McCollough recorded his second interception of the season and his career late in the third quarter. Pre-Game Notes - Team captains: Matthew Butler, Jerome Carvin, Theo Jackson, Cedric Tillman - Tennessee won the toss and deferred to the second half. Missouri received the opening kickoff. - Christian Charles, Omari Thomas and Roman Harrison all made their first career starts. - Attendance at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field: 45,655 Box Score

